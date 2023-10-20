Pop culture events postponed or cancelled due to the Israel-Gaza war

As the Israel-Gaza war continues, a number of events in the region and further afield have announced changes in date or have been called off because of the escalating violence.

From the MTV Europe Music Awards to a design event in Beirut, here is a round-up of some of the events that have been affected.

MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris

The MTV Europe Music Awards announced it was cancelling its ceremony that was set to take place in Paris on November 5.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs will return in November 2024.

The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha

Initially set to take place in Doha on Wednesday, the 2023 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards have been postponed, with a new date not yet revealed.

“At FTA, our purpose has always been to support the talent of designers in the Mena region. However, we believe that, given the current situation in the region, it would be inconsiderate to proceed with our event,” reads a statement by the group.

The annual event, held by the non-profit organisation of the same name, aims to amplify and connect Arab designers from across the world. Past attendees have included Bella Hadid, Janet Jackson and Poppy Delevingne.

Ajyal Film Festival in Doha

The 11th Ajyal Film Festival, set to run from November 8 to 16, has been cancelled.

Qatar’s Doha Film Institute said in a statement that it stood “in solemn solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” and decided not to go ahead with plans for this year’s event.

“At this time, we are grieving alongside the community within our region and are devastated by the staggering daily loss of innocent lives. It is simply not a time for celebration, it is a time for focused and intentional action,” the institute said.

Rather than hold the event, the institute added it “will be exploring new avenues to use our platform to expand the reach and volume of Palestinian voices worldwide”.

We Design Beirut

The four-day festival in Beirut has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to run from October 27 to 30 but has announced new dates of March 4 to 7. The event aims to showcase and celebrate design and creativity through a programme of showcases, installations, talks and workshops.

“Due to the recent tragic events in Gaza and Israel, we cannot fathom putting anyone at risk, in any way, shape or form. We also cannot consider celebrating our city at such a dark moment in time, when so many lives have been taken in such a brutal and unjust way, on all sides,” says Mariana Wehbe, founder and creative director of We Design Beirut.

“We had hoped that We Design Beirut would revive our country, and demonstrate the immense creativity of Beirut. A project we would invite you all to be part of with open arms.”

El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt

The event has been postponed indefinitely. It was originally set to run from October 13 to 20 before being pushed back to October 27 to November 2. However, organisers have since announced it will be further postponed without setting a new date.

“In light of the deeply distressing circumstances prevailing in Gaza, the management of El Gouna Film Festival has made the conscious decision to postpone the forthcoming sixth edition of the festival,” the statement reads.

“A charitable amount of 5 Million [Egyptian pounds] has been donated to fortify the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in partnership with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

“These measures resonate profoundly with the spirit of solidarity extended by the El Gouna Film Festival’s administration towards the Palestinian people and the civilian population of Gaza. El Gouna Film Festival has, since its inception, adopted the principle of ‘Cinema for Humanity’ as a core belief bolstering all humanitarian understanding values.

“The GFF management aspires for the resumption of the sixth edition, when the situation stabilises in the Palestinian lands.”

Other postponements or cancellations

Other events that have been postponed include Cairo International Film Festival, which was set to take place from November 15 to 24, but has now been moved to a later date. Meanwhile, the Tunisian government has cancelled the 34th Carthage Film Festival, Africa's oldest cinema showcase, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Locally, the Amr Diab, Sean Paul and TI concerts set to take place at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena this weekend have been postponed but new dates have not yet been announced.