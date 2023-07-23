Jamie Foxx shares first video message on recovery from undisclosed illness

Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx has said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I'm coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three-minute video. “I'm able to work,” he added.

Foxx, 55, was taken to hospital in April with what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described at the time as a “medical complication” and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments.

“I just didn't want you to see me like that ... I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said.

“Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it's been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I've got my legs under me so you're going to see me,” Foxx said.

The cast of Foxx's recent film They Cloned Tyrone – David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry – said at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV's musical-comedy In Living Color in 1990.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray and a Grammy in 2010 for the song Blame It.

His other credit’s include The Jamie Foxx Show, Collateral and Django Unchained.

Celebrity support for Jamie Foxx

Will Smith has shown his support for his Ali co-star Jamie Foxx on Instagram. FilmMagic

Will Smith, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars who have praised Foxx after he spoke publicly for the first time following his illness.

Smith, who starred as Cassius Clay Jr in Ali opposite Foxx as the boxer's trainer, wrote, "Awww Man!! Who's cuttin' onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!"

Diaz, who starred in 2014 musical film Annie opposite Foxx, wrote: "The world needs your power ... your light ... your strength ... So happy to see you're back my friend."

Meanwhile Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close wrote: "Dear Jamie, The last time I saw you was on a sunny day when you were laughing, throwing a football, graciously letting some extras take selfies with you ... giving your heart, soul and joy completely in the moment.

"Thank God you are back! Thank God your family gave you the love and protection you needed to heal."

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, who is recovering after a serious snowplough accident, said: "I got Love, gratitude, and resilience for you my friend."

In 2006, Foxx presented Legally Blonde star Witherspoon with the best actress Oscar for Walk The Line. She said: "Oh Jamie! So happy to see your light shining so bright! You are So loved and appreciated!"