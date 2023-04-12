Jeremy Renner attends Rennervations premiere, months after snowplough crush

Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Rennervations on Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery about four months after he was nearly killed in a snowplough accident.

Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews, at times making use of a cane and a knee scooter. At one point, he flashed photographers a thumbs up sign while moving down the carpet.

Expand Autoplay Jeremy Renner attends the premiere for his new television series Rennervations, roughly four months after he was nearly killed in a snowplow accident. Reuters

Renner was crushed by his six-tonne snowplough on New Year's Day while trying to help free a relative's car at his Nevada home. The actor broke numerous bones and suffered a pierced lung in the accident.

READ MORE Jeremy Renner posts video of himself walking after snowploughing accident

Rennervations, which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, follows the actor as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada. The purposes range from serving as a mobile music venue to a water filtration truck for a community in India.

Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not already have and present opportunities they might not know existed.

He also wrote the theme song for the show.“I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me,” Renner said.

Construction and music have been creative outlets for Renner, who is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers films and his own spin-off TV series.

Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie appears in the show, and Renner said the secret to their friendship is they “laugh a lot".