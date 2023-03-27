Jeremy Renner posts video of himself walking after snowploughing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is documenting his recovery on social media, after breaking more than 30 bones when he was run over by his snow plough on New Year's Day.

Best known for his performance as Hawkeye in films from the Marvel Universe, Renner shared a video to his 20 million Instagram followers and six million Twitter followers in which he is seen walking on an anti-gravity treadmill during a physiotherapy session.

“I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the two-time Oscar nominee wrote in the caption.

In the video Renner is heard explaining that the anti-gravity machine allows him to feel less weight when he’s walking. He adds that it’s as though he's “walking with a cane” and that he’s using "40 per cent of his weight" on the high-tech machine.

Renner spent more than two weeks in hospital after his six-tonne snowplough rolled over him while he was clearing the driveway of his Nevada home. He sustained serious injuries including "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries", his publicist Samantha Mast said at the time.

Renner was taken to hospital from his home via helicopter and has since undergone surgery. The video is the latest updated Renner has shared of his recovery with his followers.

Nine weeks ago, Renner posted a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed with his hands clenched over his chest, while a medical professional held up his leg, bent at the knee.

“I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” Renner captioned the photo.

“These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”