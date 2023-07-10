Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since being admitted to hospital in April

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since he was admitted to the hospital in April.

A video published by TMZ appears to show the actor relaxing on a boat along the Chicago River as it passed by the cameraman. In the clip, Foxx can be seen waving to fans and flashing a peace sign to the camera.

Foxx was taken to hospital in Atlanta with what was described as an undisclosed medical complication during the shooting of the coming Netflix comedy Back in Action, directed by Seth Gordon.

At the time, his daughter Corinne, posted on Instagram: “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie Foxx looks healthy as he waves to fans from a boat (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/61MH1Di1QC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2023

The actor, 55, followed up by sharing a note of thanks to television host Nick Cannon for filling in for him on the Beat Shazam show, writing: “Appreciate ya my boy, @nickcannon. See you all soon.”

READ MORE Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg and the rise of celebrity combat sports

In May, Foxx posted another message: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Later that month, after a period of speculation, Corinne confirmed that her father had been out of hospital recuperating for weeks, and said how sad it was to see the media “run wild”.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support,” she added.

Back in Action has now reportedly wrapped filming, using stand-ins and body doubles for Foxx. The film also stars Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou and Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement for the role, having stepped back in 2018.