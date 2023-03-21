UAE Mother's Day marked with Google Doodle

The UAE celebrates Mother's Day annually on March 21, and today Google has marked the occasion with a special doodle.

The animated illustration features six handwritten cards depicting letters, which spell out Google in a child's handwriting, then pop-up cards with hearts appear.

UAE Mother's Day 2023 Google Doodle opens like a card made my children. Photo: Google

Mother's Day is celebrated on different days around the world.

In the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, it falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent — which was on March 19 this year. In the majority of countries in the Middle East and North Africa, it falls on March 21 (the spring equinox), that includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Yemen.

The majority of countries around the world mark the occasion on the second Sunday of May, which will be May 14 this year. Countries that mark Mother's Day then include the US, the Philippines, India, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka.

There are a number of countries that celebrate with their own unique days, including Thailand, where it's marked on August 12, the birthday of Queen Sirikit; Argentina, where it's celebrated on the third Sunday of October; and Russia, which celebrates on the last Sunday in November.

International Women's Day Google Doodle

This year's International Women's Day Google Doodle was created by Doodle artist Alyssa Winans. Photo: Google

On March 8, Google unveiled a doodle for International Women’s Day.

The illustration showed the ways women have supported women, such as advocating for progress as politicians, supporting one another in motherhood and rallying together for equal rights.

“The vignettes within each Google letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life,” says a post from Google.

Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who lives in San Francisco, US, created the illustration and was inspired by the women in her life.

“Our theme this year was women supporting women, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life,” says Winans. “I’m the youngest of three girls, so since birth I’ve always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me. I’m grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values.”