Arab stars offer George Wassouf support after son Wadih's death

Arab stars have offered their condolences after Wadih Wassouf, the eldest son of well-known Lebanese-Syrian singer George Wassouf, died on Friday.

His death, reportedly caused by complications after gastric bypass surgery, was confirmed by his family.

The official Facebook account of George, who is widely known as Sultan El Tarab, announced a funeral will be held on Sunday morning at the Church of St Nicholas of the Greek Orthodox in Achrafieh, a suburb in Beirut.

“Then his body will be transferred to his hometown of Kfarum, where an incense prayer will be held for his comfort at five o’clock in the afternoon in the church of Meter Elias; Kafroun, then he will be buried in the family cemetery," the post read.

Several Arabic-language publications have also reported that George has since been admitted to hospital.

Some of today's biggest celebrities in the Arab world rallied around George, to offer their condolences and support.

"I cannot believe it," wrote Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram on Twitter. "Death is so harsh!! My heart is with the dear and beloved Abu Wadih. May God grant you and your family patience. What a loss. Wadih was a young man whose life was worth the world's attention."

Fellow Lebanese singer Elissa added "my heart is with you, Abu Wadih ... May god give you strength".

الفرقة صعبة كتير. يا رب حكمتك أكبر بس الفراق بيوجّع كتير والمصيبة كبيرة. قلبي معك أبو وديع حامل اسم ابنك كل عمرك وهلق حامل وجع فراقو. الله يعطيك القوة pic.twitter.com/zxMyH4eg4X — Elissa (@elissakh) January 6, 2023

"What a heartbreaking news," said Jad Shwery, a Lebanese producer, singer and director. "May God have mercy on your sweet soul, Wadih. May God grant patience to your father who is very dear to my heart, to everyone, to your mother Shlimar, to your family and your loved ones."

"May God have mercy," wrote Lebanese singer Najwa Karam. "Give patience to the heart of Abu Wadih and Umm Wadih."

Lebanese singers Nawal El Zoghbi, Carole Samaha and Diana Haddad, and Egyptian singers Angham and Hany Shaker also paid tribute.

“There is no power or strength except with God," wrote Angham. "My sincere condolences on the death of Wadih George Wassouf. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

George's career spans more than four decades and he's released over 30 albums, becoming one of the biggest-selling Arab singers of modern times. He's known for hits such as Sehert El Leil and El Hawa Sultan.

Wadih is the son of George and his first wife Shalimar, who he married aged 21 and also had sons Hatem and George Jr.

The couple separated in 2009 and then George married Qatar rally champion Nada Zeidan, who gave birth to a daughter in 2015, before they divorced in 2016.