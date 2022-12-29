Sheikh Khalifa, Queen Elizabeth II and 114 notable names we lost in 2022

The world said a sad farewell to a number of famous and influential people this year, whether well known on the global stage or celebrated in the spheres of their home countries.

Some will be remembered for their longevity and legacy, notably the late President, Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13.

In 2022 we also lost Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in September, after 70 years on the throne, making her one of the world's longest-serving monarchs.

For others, their talent will endure in popular culture, from the comedic genius of Bob Saget and vocals of Olivia Newton-John to the literary prowess of Egypt's Bahaa Taher, winner of the inaugural International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

Some died peacefully of natural causes at a ripe old age, such as Dame Angela Lansbury, who was 96 and Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, who was 94.

Others were tragically young, including US rapper and Migos star Takeoff, who died aged 28 and The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley, who was 31.

Here's a list of some of the most notable names we lost this year.

January

Ahmed El Haggar

September 7, 1956 — January 4, 2022

Egyptian singer and composer Ahmed El Haggar died aged 65. The news was announced by his brother Ali El Haggar, who is also a music artist. However, the cause of death was not specified.

Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny paid his respects online, writing: "We ask for prayers for the death of the great artist Ahmed El Haggar, brother of the artist Ali El Haggar.

“We extend our condolences to him and his generous family.”

Kim Mi-soo

March 16, 1992 — January 5, 2022

South Korean Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-soo died aged 29. No cause was announced, but her death was confirmed by her agency, Landscape Entertainment.

She was an actress and a model, and made her acting debut in the 2018 short film Lipstick Revolution. She had since appeared in films including Memories and Kyungmi’s World, both released in 2019. She also starred in television shows Hi Bye, Mama! and Into the Ring in 2020.

Sidney Poitier

February 20, 1927 — January 6, 2022

Oscar-winning actor Sir Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94.

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, died aged 94. His death was caused by a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's disease and prostate cancer.

The Bahamian-American actor was best known for films such as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and Lilies of the Field.

His first leading role in a film was in 1955's Blackboard Jungle, and his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor was for his leading role The Defiant Ones (1958), which was also the first time a black actor was nominated for a leading role.

He won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Lilies of the Field in 1963.

Peter Bogdanovich

July 30, 1939 — January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics such as The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died aged 82.

Bogdanovich died at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes, his daughter Antonia said.

Maha Abou Ouf

November 28, 1956 — January 6, 2022

Egyptian actress Maha Abou Ouf died aged 65 in January. At the time of her death, she was battling cancer. She was transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital in New Cairo after having contracted pneumonia.

Abou Ouf, who's the sister of late actor Ezzat Abou Ouf, began her career in the arts as part of a band that she formed with her brother and sisters called Four M. Her last acting role was in a series called Hareer Moukhmalie (The Velvet Silk), which also features Egyptian stars Mostafa Fahmy, Dalia Mostafa and Ahmed Wafik. The work is based on the novel of the same name by Amin Jamal. The show is directed by Ahmed Hassan.

Marilyn Bergman

November 10, 1928 – January 8, 2022

Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on The Way We Were and How Do You Keep the Music Playing? died at her Los Angeles home aged 93.

She died of respiratory failure not related to Covid-19, according to a representative, Jason Lee. Her husband was at her bedside when she died.

Bob Saget

May 17, 1956 — January 9, 2022

In this 2008 photo, actor and roastee Bob Saget speaks at the 'Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget,' in Burbank, California.

Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, Bob Saget was also a comedian and host of the TV show America’s Funniest Home Videos. He was recently on tour of the US with his stand-up, playing a show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death.

He died aged 65, and is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children; Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara Saget.

His cause of death was head trauma, his family announced in February. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Gary Waldhorn

July 3, 1943 — January 10, 2022

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn died “peacefully” at the age of 78, his family said.

The television star was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the British comedy sitcom, which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French.

Ronnie Spector

August 10, 1943 — January 12, 2022,

Ronnie Spector, the rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as Be My Baby and Walking in the Rain as the leader of girl group The Ronettes, died aged 78 after a brief battle with cancer.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.” No other details were revealed.

Ronnie, alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, scored hits with pop masterpieces such as Baby, I Love You, Walking in the Rain, I Can Hear Music and Be My Baby, which was co-written by Phil, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

Nino Cerruti

September 25, 1930 — January 15, 2022

Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti, who introduced "casual chic" into men's fashion and in his heyday dressed Hollywood stars, died at the age of 91.

He died at the Vercelli hospital in the north-west region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for a hip operation.

Andre Leon Talley

October 16, 1948 — January 18, 2022

Andre Leon Talley, the famed creative director and editor-at-large of American Vogue, died from complications of a heart attack and Covid-19 aged 73.

Talley served as US Vogue's news director from 1983 until 1987, and then as creative director from 1988 until 1995. Talley is credited with championing the work of black models in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1995, he moved to Paris to work at W, but continued as a contributing editor at Vogue, which he ultimately returned to in 1998 as editor-at-large until he left in 2013.

Peter Robbins

August 10, 1956 — January 18, 2022

American actor Peter Robbins, best known for voicing Peanuts character Charlie Brown, died by suicide at age 65, his family confirmed.

He first began acting in film and television roles at the age of 7. He landed the voice-over role of Charlie Brown in 1963, giving the beloved angsty character his signature voice in a number of Peanuts films and animated specials.

Gaspard Ulliel

November 25, 1984 — January 19, 2022

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume commercials and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in It's Only the End of the World, a film by director Xavier Dolan in 2017, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance and recently starred in Marvel's Moon Knight.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

Meat Loaf

September 27, 1947 — January 20, 2022

Meat Loaf in 1970. The singer has died aged 74.

American singer Meat Loaf died aged 74. Born Marvin Lee Aday (which he later legally changed to Michael Lee Aday), is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie. It was reported that he died from Covid-19 complications, although this wasn't confirmed.

The singer won a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for his 1993 song I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), and is one of the bestselling performers of all time, having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

He released his debut album Bat Out of Hell in 1977, followed by Dead Ringer in 1981 and Midnight at the Lost and Found in 1983. He had a total of 12 albums to his name. He also featured in more than 50 films and television shows in the course of his career, most notably as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975, and Bob Paulson in Fight Club in 1999. He also famously appeared as Dennis, the tour bus driver, in the 1997 Spice Girls movie Spice World.

Louie Anderson

March 24, 1953 — January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning actor, standup comedian, game show host and author, died at the age of 68.

Anderson had been suffering from a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and died from surgical complications at a hospital in Las Vegas, said Glenn Schwartz, his long-time publicist.

Thich Nhat Hanh

October 11, 1926 — January 22, 2022

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam on January 22 aged 95.

The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland.

The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West — from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms — returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.

In that time, he set up retreats around the world and wrote more than 100 books on topics such as mindfulness and meditation — a cornerstone of a $4.2 trillion dollar global wellness industry espoused by Oprah Winfrey, Arianna Huffington and tech billionaire Marc Benioff.

Bassam Al Mulla

February 13, 1956 — January 22, 2022

Syrian Bab El Hara director Bassam Al Mulla died aged 66. Al Mulla, who was diabetic, died of natural causes, it was confirmed.

Born in 1956, Al Mulla came from an artistic family and began his career as an assistant director in the 1981 series Tajarob Aeliyeh, directed by Aladdin Kokash. He then served as an executive director for a number of works including Byoot fi Mecca, before presenting his first series Al Khashkhash in 1991.

Al Mulla received several awards in recognition for his works, including the Best Director’s Award at the 2006 Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia.

Thierry Mugler

December 21, 1945 — January 23, 2022

The death of French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, known as Thierry Mugler, was announced on his personal Instagram. The post read: “RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace”.

In 2003, he announced that he was to retire from fashion. However, he came out of retirement in 2019, when he created a dress for Kim Kardashian West to wear to the Met Gala. He was also behind looks for Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Bella Hadid and Cardi B in recent years.

He died of natural causes aged 73.

Moses J Moseley

December 24, 1990 — January 26, 2022

Moses J Moseley, who starred in The Walking Dead, died at the age of 31. Moseley played a pet walker belonging to Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, in the zombie apocalypse series.

He was described as a “phenomenal actor” and the “kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet”.

An autopsy showed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cheslie Kryst

April 28, 1991 — January 30, 2022

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died aged 30 after falling from a high-rise building in New York.

Kryst, who was a lawyer, won the competition in 2019, and also worked as a presenter on the entertainment news programme Extra in the US.

Her body was discovered at the foot of the 60-storey Orion building in Manhattan. Police confirmed she took her own life.

Born in Michigan, Kryst followed in the footsteps of her mother, April Simpkins, a former Mrs North Carolina, in pursuing pageantry.

February

Lata Mangeshkar

September 28, 1929 — February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was one of the most respected singers in India.

With a career spanning 80 years, thousands of songs and an almost uncountable list of honours, Mangeshkar, whose death was confirmed by her sister Usha to the Press Trust India, was one of the greatest artists of her generation. She was 92 and had been in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Songs such as Inhi Logon Ne (from the film Pakeezah, 1972), Bahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika, 1973), Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi (Aandhi, 1975), Jiya Jale (Dil Se, 1998) and Ek Tu Hi Bharosa (Pukar, 2000), are easily identified as hers, as is Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, one of India's most popular patriotic songs that Mangeshkar first sang live on India's Republic Day in January 1963, in the presence of then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mangeshkar recorded thousands of tracks in her career, spanning more than 36 Indian and foreign languages, although she primarily sang in Hindi.

Betty Davis

July 26, 1944 — February 9, 2022

Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model and songwriter of the 1960s and 1970s, died aged 77 from a brief illness.

Sometimes referred to as “Madonna before Madonna”, Davis was the rare woman to make funk albums in the 1970s, and her three albums from that time were showcases for her fearless personality and insistence on control of her material and her image.

She dated Eric Clapton and Robert Palmer among other rock stars, but was best known for her relationship with Miles Davis.

Ivan Reitman

October 27, 1946 — February 12, 2022

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies such as National Lampoon’s Animal House and Ghostbusters, died aged 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, his family said.

P J O’Rourke

November 14, 1947 — February 15, 2022

P J O’Rourke, the author and satirist who refashioned the gonzo journalism movement of 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, died aged 74 from lung cancer.

O’Rourke, who was from Toledo in Ohio, evolved from long-haired student activist to wavy-haired scourge of his old liberal ideals, with some of his more widely read takedowns appearing in counterculture publication Rolling Stone.

Bappi Lahiri

November 27, 1952 — February 15, 2022

Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, a path-breaking musician known for fusing Indian melodies with disco beats who found great success in the 1980s and 1990s, died at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 69.

The Press Trust of India, which first reported the news, said Lahiri had been treated for several health issues at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, where he had been admitted for a month. He was discharged, but was taken back to the hospital after his condition worsened, and died due to obstructive sleep apnoea, according to a doctor.

Mona Saudi

October 1, 1945 — February 16, 2022

Mona Saudi, the Jordanian-Lebanese sculptor who created majestic, monumental works out of stone, died aged 76.

Saudi was born in Amman, Jordan, in 1945, and moved to Beirut at the age of 17 to become part of the Lebanese artistic milieu of the 1970s.

History and myth were important inspirations for her. She drew on ancient civilisations such as the Ammonites, the Edomites and the Nabateans, referencing their motifs in her timeless and elegant forms, as well as works on paper such as The Petra Tablets (1997), a series of drawings that incorporate poetry by Adonis.

Jane Marczewski

December 29, 1990 — February 19, 2022

Jane Marczewski, a singer who impressed judges with her audition as a contestant on America’s Got Talent, died after a four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

Known by the stage name Nightbirde, she appeared in season 16 of America’s Got Talent and performed an original song called It’s OK.

Sammy Clark

May 19, 1948 — February 20, 2022

Lebanese singer Sammy Clark died aged 73 of heart disease.

Clark, born Sami Hobeika in 1948, shot to regional fame in the 1960s and 1970s for both Arabic and English songs. His most popular songs include Qomi Ta-norqos Ya Sabiyyi, Mory Mory and Take Me With You. He also sang in French, Italian and Armenian.

Jamal Edwards

August 24, 1990 — February 20, 2022

Jamal Edwards, a British entrepreneur and YouTube star, 31, who founded the online music platform SBTV, died of a cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs in February.

SBTV is credited with helping launch the career of many UK artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy and Rita Ora. Edwards was appointed an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to music in 2014. As a channel on YouTube, SBTV: Music currently has 1.22 million subscribers and more than 818 million views across its videos.

Mark Lanegan

November 25, 1964 — February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died aged 57.

No cause was given, but in a memoir released last year, Lanegan said a severe case of Covid-19 left him hospitalised in a coma.

Shirley Hughes

July 16, 1927 — February 25, 2022

Shirley Hughes, the beloved British children’s author and illustrator, best known for her Alfie series, as well as the picture book Dogger, died at the age of 94.

March

Shane Warne

September 13, 1969 — March 4, 2022

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died aged 52. The former player, one of the finest bowlers of all time, passed away in Thailand from natural causes, according to Thai authorities.

Warne was a larger-than-life character whose 708 Test wickets have been surpassed only by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Emilio Delgado

May 8, 1940 — March 10, 2022

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on Sesame Street, died aged 81.

His wife, Carole Delgado, confirmed that the actor died from the blood cancer biple myeloma at their home in New York.

Delgado was born in 1940 in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border, and was raised a few miles away in Mexicali, Mexico.

William Hurt

March 20, 1950 — March 13, 2022

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, known for his roles in movies such as Gorky Park and The Big Chill, died at the age of 71.

In 2018, the actor disclosed that he had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

Scott Hall

October 20, 1958 — March 14, 2022

Pro wrestler Scott Hall, best known for his time in WWE and WCW, died aged 63 after complications from a hip-replacement surgery, during which he suffered several heart attacks and had to be put on life support.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," WWE said in a video tribute.

Oksana Shvets

February 10, 1955 — March 17, 2022

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets died after the residential building where she lived in Kyiv was reportedly struck by Russian rockets. She was 67.

Born in 1955, Shvets was one of Ukraine’s most accomplished performing artists, with a career that spanned decades across film and theatre.

As well as working with the Young Theatre, Shvets had worked at the Ternopil Music and Drama Theatre and the Kyiv Theatre of Satire.

Madeleine Albright

May 15, 1937 — March 23, 2022

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright speaks during the funeral of Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral on November 5, 2021.

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as US secretary of state, died of cancer aged 84.

Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton remembered her as an “extraordinary human being”.

Born in Prague in what is now the Czech Republic in 1937, she came to the US as a refugee in 1948 and became a naturalised citizen in 1957.

Clinton chose Albright as his secretary of state and after her confirmation in 1997, she served in that role until the end of his administration in 2001. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was not a natural-born citizen.

Taylor Hawkins

February 17, 1972 — March 25, 2022

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50. The band announced his death with a statement posted to social media.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the message said. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Paul Herman

March 29, 1946 — March 29, 2022

The Sopranos actor Paul Herman, who starred as Peter "Beansie" Gaeta in the popular TV show and made appearances in numerous gangster films including Goodfellas, died on his 76th birthday. The cause of death was not released.

Herman's death was confirmed in an Instagram post by former Sopranos and Goodfellas co-star Michael Imperioli, who called the movie star a "great dude".

He was a "first-class storyteller and raconteur", Imperioli wrote.

Tom Parker

August 4, 1988 — March 30, 2022

British The Wanted singer Tom Parker died aged 33.

Parker announced in October 2020 that he had stage-four glioblastoma diagnosed and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer concert in December, marking the first time they had performed together since 2014.

AJ Crimson

August 10, 1994 — March 30, 2022

Make-up artist AJ Crimson died aged 27, the cause of death is unknown.

As the chief executive of AJ Crimson Beauty, Crimson was known for his inclusive work in the cosmetics industry and expertise in black beauty.

"AJ Crimson was a make-up industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all colour," Crimson's family told ET. "We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness and leadership."

Patrick Demarchelier

August 21, 1943 — March 31, 2022

French photographer Patrick Demarchelier died aged 78, reportedly from cancer.

He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.

Entirely self-taught, he carved a successful career creating elegant portraits and fashion images, shooting many of the world's most famous figures.

April

Estelle Harris

April 22, 1928 — April 2, 2022

Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris died 20 days before her 94th birthday.

The star, who shouted her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, died of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert, California.

Bobby Rydell

April 26, 1942 — April 5, 2022

Bobby Rydell, a heart-throb of early rock 'n' roll, who was a star of radio, television and the musical Bye Bye Birdie, died aged 79.

Rydell died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his home town of Philadelphia.

Gilbert Gottfried

February 28, 1955 — April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried, the American actor and stand-up comedian known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, died aged 67 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and long-time friend Glenn Schwartz said.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. He also did frequent voice-over work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's Aladdin.

Naomi Judd

January 11, 1946 — April 30, 2022

US country music star Naomi Judd, half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, died aged 76, her family announced the day before the group were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," actress Ashley Judd, and singer Wynonna Judd — the other half of The Judds — said in a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts.

"We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

The sisters did not give more details on the cause of their mother's death.

May

Kang Soo-youn

August 18, 1966 — May 7, 2022

Kang Soo-youn, the first Korean actress to win an acting award at the Venice Film Festival and nicknamed Korea's "first world star", died aged 55.

Kang suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Seoul and died two days later of a cerebral haemorrhage at a hospital in southern Seoul, The Korea Herald reported.

Born in Seoul on August 18, 1966, Kang began her a career as a child actor in the 1970s. She then became an internationally acclaimed actress in the 1980s and 1990s with roles in film and television.

Sheikh Khalifa

September 7, 1948 — May 13, 2022

Nasser Al Nowais, chairman of the Rotana Hotel Group, with the late President, Sheikh Khalifa. 'He cared about the well-being of people not only in the UAE, but all over the world,' says Mr Al Nowais.

The late President, Sheikh Khalifa, died on May 13 and 40 days of official mourning followed.

Flags were flown at half-mast and ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels, as well as in the private sector, were closed for three days. Events were postponed and music silenced as the nation mourned the loss of their leader.

Sheikh Khalifa was unanimously elected as President on December 3, 2004, one day after the death of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The day after Sheikh Khalifa's death, President Sheikh Mohamed was named as his successor.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 in Al Muwaiji fort, which had been built two years earlier in the date-palm groves of Al Ain on the instructions of Sheikh Zayed following his appointment as Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region.

Sheikh Khalifa was educated at the first local school in Al Ain, which had also been established by his father.

Although he was not called to the highest office until his 57th year, responsibility came early to Sheikh Khalifa when he entered public service on September 18, 1966, aged 18.

Ray Liotta

December 18, 1954 — May 26, 2022

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his new film, Dangerous Waters.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He then played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams, but is best known for his portrayal of real-life mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

At the time of his death, he was engaged to Jacy Nittolo.

Krishnakumar 'KK' Kunnath

August 23, 1968 — May 31, 2022

Celebrated Indian musician Krishnakumar Kunnath, known professionally as KK, died aged 53.

Hours after the playback singer had been performing a concert in Kolkata, he collapsed in the hotel where he was staying. The singer was dead by the time he arrived at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute and the cause of death was ruled as a probable heart attack.

KK was known for songs such as Pyaar Ke Pal and Yaaron, which were big hits when he was a teenager in the late 1990s. His 1999 debut album Pal was much loved and he forged a successful career in playback singing, recording songs for Bollywood films.

He recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.

June

Alec John Such

November 14, 1951 — June 4, 2022

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the popular rock band Bon Jovi, died aged 70. It is believed he died from natural causes.

Jon Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together. "He was an original," Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."

Such departed the band in 1994, when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cooper Noriega

June 28, 2002 — June 9, 2022

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok content creator, died aged 19. He was found dead in a shopping mall car park in Los Angeles, California, and his death is still under investigation.

Noriega grew up in Laguna Beach, California, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion and entertainment.

He joined TikTok in 2019, amassing his fan base by posting comedic videos such as skits, lip-synching and more. He also later launched a YouTube channel and modelled.

Noriega had 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 430,000 fans on Instagram at the time of his death.

Philip Baker Hall

September 10, 1931 — June 12, 2022

Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theatre who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in Seinfeld, died aged 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor's wife of nearly 40 years, said Hall died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California and that he had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

Mary Mara

September 21, 1960 — June 26, 2022

Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on ER and Ray Donavan, died in an apparent drowning aged 61.

Mara had a list of credits that spanned television and film, including multi-episode roles on shows such as Dexter, The Practice and Star Trek: Enterprise.

Mara was born in Syracuse, New York and had her first onscreen acting credit in 1989. She also dabbled in theatre throughout her career.

Sonny Barger

October 8, 1938 — June 29, 2022

Sonny Barger of the notorious biker gang the Hell’s Angels died aged 83.

In 1957, Barger became a founding member of the international motorcycle club's original group, based out of Oakland, California.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” Barger’s Facebook post read.

“Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.”

July

Peter Brook

March 21, 1925 — July 2, 2022

Peter Brook, who died aged 97, was among the most influential theatre directors of the 20th century, reinventing the art by paring it back to drama's most basic and powerful elements.

Best known for his 1985 masterpiece The Mahabharata, a nine-hour version of the ancient Indian epic, he lived in Paris from the early 1970s, where he set up the International Centre for Theatre Research in an old music hall called the Bouffes du Nord.

A prodigy who made his professional directorial debut at only 17, Brook was a singular talent right from the start.

Kazuki Takahashi

October 4, 1961 — July 4, 2022

Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! manga series, was found dead after an apparent snorkelling trip in Japan.

The manga artist and game creator, 60, was found off the coast of Okinawa in the country's south.

Yu-Gi-Oh! ran in the Japanese weekly comic magazine Shonen Jump between 1996 and 2004. The manga gave rise to a media franchise including a trading card game as well as anime series and films.

It was later published as a series of 38 books by Japanese publishing company Shueisha.

James Caan

March 26, 1940 — July 6, 2022

James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, and as the object of Kathy Bates’s obsession in Misery, died aged 82.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s other notable roles included the title character in the tear-jerker Brian’s Song, and in Elf, as Will Ferrell’s long-lost father.

The actor was married four times and is survived by his five children.

Shinzo Abe

September 21, 1954 — July 8, 2022

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died at the age of 67 after being shot while campaigning.

It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese prime minister since the 1930s.

Abe had been delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant then flown to hospital, where his heart stopped.

Abe served two terms to become the country's longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in 2020 due to ill health.

He remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party, controlling one of its major factions.

Tony Sirico

July 29, 1942 — July 8, 2022

Actor Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos, was remembered as a "legendary" actor who was "loyal and big-hearted".

Sirico died at an assisted-living centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aged 79. No cause of death was given, but he had been diagnosed with dementia years before his death.

Ivana Trump

February 20, 1949 — July 14, 2022

Ivana Trump speaks at an event in the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel, New York, in June 2018.

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US president Donald Trump, died at age 73.

She was born in what is now the Czech Republic in 1949. After marriage to a platonic friend granted her Austrian citizenship, she left the communist country for Canada in the early 1970s.

While working as a model in New York City she met Mr Trump and the couple married in 1977. They had three children — Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric — and divorced in 1992.

Following her marriage, she worked as a senior executive at The Trump Organisation and became involved in real estate and fashion design ventures.

Claes Oldenburg

January 28, 1929 — July 18, 2022

Claes Oldenburg, the Swedish-born American artist and key figure in the pop art movement, died at the age of 93.

Oldenburg's career began in the 1950s in New York when abstract expressionism was at its peak.

He was best known for his public art installations, which feature colossal, animated sculptures of everyday objects. Other themes that differentiated Oldenburg from his peers were his conceptual drawings of playful and absurd ideas such as his 1965 sketch depicting a gigantic teddy bear plonked in Central Park, New York City.

Many of Oldenburg’s works were created and developed in collaboration with his wife Coosje van Bruggen, who died in 2009.

Shonka Dukureh

September 3, 1977 — July 21, 2022

Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who portrayed blues singer Big Mama Thornton in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis died aged 44.

Dukureh was found unresponsive in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville and the cause was later revealed as "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease".

Dukureh had a promising career ahead of her after her big screen debut as the legendary blues singer-songwriter Big Mama Thornton, the singer who first recorded Elvis Presley's hit Hound Dog in 1952. Dukureh's performance of the classic song went viral on TikTok after the film’s release.

Paul Sorvino

April 13, 1939 — July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie Goodfellas, died at the age of 83.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series Law & Order in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.

He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes.

Nichelle Nichols

December 28, 1932 — July 30, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking US actress who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, died aged 89.

Nichols made history by participating in one of the first interracial kisses on US television with Captain James T Kirk, played by William Shatner. Nichols told CNN in 2014 that the kiss “changed television forever”.

Pat Carroll

May 5, 1927 — July 30, 2022

Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, an Emmy-winner for Caesar’s Hour and the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, died at 95 at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1927.

Her first film role came in 1948, in Hometown Girl, but she found her stride in television.

Bill Russell

February 12, 1934 — July 31, 2022

Bill Russell, an 11-time National Basketball Association champion and the first black coach of any US professional sports team, died peacefully with his wife by his side aged 88.

During his prolific NBA career with the Boston Celtics, Russell won 11 championships, was named in the All-Star team 12 times and was crowned the league's most valuable player five times. He also won a gold medal for the US during the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

August

Judith Durham

July 3, 1943 — August 5, 2022

Australian folk music star Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, died aged 79.

Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease.

She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the US, eventually selling 50 million records. International hits included The Carnival Is Over, I'll Never Find Another You, A World of Our Own and Georgy Girl.

Issey Miyake

April 22, 1938 — August 5, 2022

Issey Miyake in 2016. The designer is known for democratising fashion through simple construction, experimenting with different materials and treatments.

Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer who helped to revolutionise fashion through technology, died aged 84 of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Born in Hiroshima on April 22, 1938, Miyake studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, before moving to Paris to study at the prestigious Chambre syndicale de la couture Parisienne.

In 1970, he returned to Tokyo and founded his own house, Miyake Design Studio.

By 1988, pleated garments were the backbone of the Issey Miyake fashion label, and in 1994 were given their own brand, Pleats Please Issey Miyake.

Olivia Newton-John

September 26, 1948 — August 8, 2022

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who gained acclaim in the film Grease, died at age 73.

Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, had disclosed in 2017 that a recurrence of breast cancer had metastasised and spread to her lower back, forcing her to cancel performances.

Newton-John was best known for starring as girl-next-door Sandy in the 1978 hit musical film Grease alongside John Travolta, who played Danny.

The entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after first having breast cancer diagnosed in 1992.

Darryl Hunt

May 4, 1950 — August 8, 2022

The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt died aged 72.

Hunt was born in Christchurch in south-west England on May 4, 1950.

Hunt started playing bass for The Pogues in September 1986, after initially working as a roadie for them.

His first credit with the band was on their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God, which featured their massive hit Fairytale of New York with a duet sung by McGowan and Kirsty MacColl — a perennial Christmas favourite in Britain.

Raymond Briggs

January 18, 1934 — August 9, 2022

Author of The Snowman Raymond Briggs died aged 88.

His family paid tribute to him, hailing his "rich and full" life and his love of playing practical jokes.

Briggs's wordless story about a young boy who builds a snowman on Christmas Eve, before it comes to life and they fly through the night skies, has been adored by millions since it was first published in 1978.

Darius Campbell Danesh

August 19, 1980 — August 11, 2022

Former UK Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US flat at the age of 41.

The singer and actor was found in Rochester, Minnesota, after accidental inhalation of chloroethane.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor — who was known as Darius Danesh when he made his first bid for fame in ITV show Popstars in 2001 — also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

After reaching number one in the UK pop charts in 2002 with his debut single Colourblind, Campbell Danesh went on to forge a successful stage career.

Anne Heche

May 25, 1969 — August 11, 2022

Actress Anne Heche died, aged 53, of brain injuries sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles, which left her in a coma.

The actress, who was known for films such as Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog and Cedar Rapids, was driving her blue Mini Cooper when she veered off the road and struck a two-storey home.

The news marked a tragic end to the actress's acclaimed 35-year career.

Wolfgang Petersen

March 14, 1941 — August 12, 2022

Wolfgang Petersen, the director of hit films such as Das Boot and Air Force One, died at 81.

The German filmmaker had been battling pancreatic cancer and passed away at his home in Los Angeles, California.

Petersen shot to fame with his breakthrough war epic Das Boot in 1982, the most expensive film in German history. Heralded as an anti-war masterpiece, Das Boot was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen's direction and his adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim’s best-selling 1973 novel.

Charlbi Dean Kriek

February 5, 1990 — August 29, 2022

Charlbi Dean Kriek, the South African actress and model who starred in Triangle of Sadness, which won this year's top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, died aged 32 of a sudden unexpected illness at a New York hospital.

The rising star, born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised, had a recurring role as the assassin Syonide on the DC Comics television series Black Lightning, broadcast on the CW Network from 2018 to 2021.

Mikhail Gorbachev

March 2, 1931 — August 30, 2022

The last leader of the Soviet Union, former president Mikhail Gorbachev died aged 91 after a long illness.

Gorbachev was in power between 1985 and 1991 and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

He spent much of the past two decades on the political periphery and the twilight years of his life were spent in and out of hospital with deteriorating health.

Bill Turnbull

January 25, 1956 — August 31, 2022

British TV presenter and journalist Bill Turnbull died “peacefully” at home at the age of 66 after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”, his family said.

The Classic FM host was diagnosed with the disease in November 2017, and subsequently earned plaudits after detailing his treatment in Channel 4 documentary Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM," his family said, of the father-of-three.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper."

September

Queen Elizabeth II

April 21, 1926 — September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace after the Queen's coronation in June 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age at 96. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral," Buckingham Palace announced.

King Charles III acceded to the throne with his wife, Camilla, becoming Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in 1952, and was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the world’s longest-serving head of state.

She was the first British monarchto celebrate a platinum jubilee. She died only three months after the national celebrations in June marking her 70 years on the throne.

Born in 1926 to the Duke and Duchess of York, Elizabeth was never meant to become queen. At the age of 12, she was suddenly thrust into the line of succession after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1938, and her father, George VI, became king.

PnB Rock

December 9, 1991 — September 12, 2022

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in south Los Angeles. Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was eating at a Roscoe’s Chicken N Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend when a person approached their table and opened fire, media reports said.

Rock is best known for his 2016 hit Selfish. He released his latest song, Luv Me Again, on September 2.

Jean-Luc Godard

December 3, 1930 — September 13, 2022

Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died aged 91. Assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland, was given as the cause of death.

The French-Swiss director was among the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, known for such classics as Breathless and Contempt, which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired others decades after his heyday in the 1960s.

Kenneth Starr

July 21, 1946 — September 13, 2022

Kenneth Starr, the lawyer whose investigations led to the impeachment of former US president Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died aged 76 in Houston, Texas, of complications from surgery, his family said.

A former judge and conservative legal stalwart, Starr was best known for leading the inquiry that resulted in Clinton's December 1998 impeachment by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. He was acquitted by the Senate the following year.

Dame Hilary Mantel

July 6, 1952 — September 22, 2022

Author Dame Hilary Mantel died of a stroke, aged 70.

She was best known for her historical fiction series the Wolf Hall trilogy.

The books — Wolf Hall (2009), Bring Up the Bodies (2012) and The Mirror & the Light (2020) — follow the rise and fall of King Henry VIII's chief minister Thomas Cromwell. Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies were Man Booker Prize winners.

To date, the books have sold more than five million copies around the world and have been translated into 41 languages.

Louise Fletcher

July 22, 1934 — September 23, 2022

Actress Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for her role in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, died aged 88 in her sleep, surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France.

She died of natural causes after surviving two battles with breast cancer, her son Andrew Bick confirmed.

The actress won awards for her portrayal of ruthless nurse Mildred Ratched in the Milos Formanfilm, an adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel of the same name.

Her portrayal of the character was so memorable it inspired Netflix to make a series called Ratched, which tells the origin story of the nurse-turned-villain.

Ahmed Alshaiba

June 16, 1990 — September 28, 2022

Oud player Ahmed Alshaiba died aged 32.

Ahmed Alshaiba, the Yemeni oud player best known for his arrangements of popular international songs, died in a car accident in New York in September, his brother said.

Alshaiba, who was 32, was renowned for his oud renditions of hit songs such as Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal and the theme songs for Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Coolio

August 1, 1963 — September 28, 2022

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio has died aged 59. He was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of a friend's house on Wednesday afternoon.

US rapper Coolio died aged 59.

The Grammy-winning musician died in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death given was cardiac arrest.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr on August 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, the artist spent most of his life in Compton, California. He began his music career in the late 1980s and soared to global fame in 1995 when he released Gangsta's Paradise for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. It was the year's top single, and scored Coolio a Grammy for Best Rap Solo performance at the subsequent awards gala.

Pfeiffer led tributes after his death, writing on Instagram: "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later, I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

Sylvia Wu

October 24, 1915 — September 29, 2022

Sylvia Wu, also known as Madame Wu, whose famed southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, died aged 106.

Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.

The Chinese restaurateur would alternately greet Tinseltown's elite in her floor-length silk gown and pick up the phone to take orders for delivery.

October

Sacheen Littlefeather

November 14, 1946 — October 2, 2022

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and activist who rejected Marlon Brando's Oscar for The Godfather on his behalf for Native American rights in 1973, died aged 75 at her home in Novato, north California. In March 2018, she revealed she had stage 4 breast cancer.

She was born Marie Louise Cruz on November 14, 1946, in Salinas, California.

The audience response to Littlefeather's Oscars speech, divided between applause and boos, is widely considered one of the darkest moments in the Academy's 93-year history.

Since her death, however, her sisters have gone on record saying she was a fraud and wasn't Native American at all, but Mexican.

Kim Jung Gi

Date unknown, 1975 — October 3, 2022

Kim Jung Gi, a world-renowned comic book artist from South Korea, died suddenly after suffering a heart attack in Paris aged 47.

Born in 1975 in South Korea, Kim became known for his intricate works, created entirely from memory, and also lectured at universities about manhwa, which is a style of South Korean comic.

Loretta Lynn

April 14, 1932 — October 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn, a coal miner's daughter from Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, who became one of country music's biggest stars, died at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family said she died "peacefully" in her sleep at her "beloved ranch".

The Grammy Award-winning singer's distinctive voice was a regular feature on country music radio and honky-tonk jukeboxes in the 1960s and 1970s, as she scored hits with songs such as Fist City, You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man) and the autobiographical Coal Miner's Daughter. According to her website, Lynn had more than 50 top 10 hits.

Dame Angela Lansbury

October 16, 1925 — October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury is made a Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Dame Angela Lansbury, the British actress whose 80-year career included dozens of unforgettable roles in film, theatre and television, died of natural causes five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury, who held six Tony Awards and was nominated for three Oscars, cracked 12 seasons' worth of crimes as novelist Jessica Fletcher, an amateur sleuth on the television series Murder, She Wrote. The role garnered her Emmy nominations every year between 1985 and 1996. She never won for herself, but the show scooped an award for composition in 1985 and costuming in 1986.

Lansbury was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014. She died in Los Angeles, California, where she spent the majority of her life.

Robbie Coltrane

March 30, 1950 — October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane, a star in all eight Harry Potter films, died at the age of 72 of multiple organ failure, according to his death certificate.

The Scottish actor appeared in 1990s British crime drama Cracker, but was perhaps known best for playing the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter series.

Born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950, Coltrane was honoured with an OBE in 2006 for his services to drama. He was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film in 2011.

Ismail Khayat

July 1, 1944 — October 20, 2022

Ismail Khayat, the artist known as the "grandfather of Kurdish art" and "the Picasso of Iraq", died after two years in a coma.

News of Khayat's death was announced in a statement by his family.

Ash Carter

September 24, 1954 — October 24, 2022

Former Pentagon chief Ash Carter, who was instrumental in the US-led fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and who headed the Department of Defence for two years under Barack Obama, died aged 68 of a heart attack.

Carter was Obama's fourth and final defence secretary, serving until he was succeeded by Jim Mattis in 2017.

Leslie Jordan

April 29, 1955 — October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died aged 67.

He died in a car crash in Hollywood.

Jordan earned an unexpected new following on social media last year when the longtime Los Angeles resident spent time during lockdown in the US near his family in his home town of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram. By the time of his death, he had amassed 5.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok.

Julie Powell

April 20, 1973 — October 26, 2022

American food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking, leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, died aged 49 from a heart attack at her home in upstate New York.

Powell's 2005 book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen became the Nora Ephron-directed hit film Julie & Julia, with the author portrayed by Amy Adams and Child played by Meryl Streep.

Bahaa Taher

January 13, 1935 — October 27, 2022

Egyptian writer Bahaa Taher died aged 87 following a lengthy illness.

Over his career, Taher published 17 books, including Sunset Oasis, which won the inaugural International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2008, and several plays. The award, which is funded by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, is commonly known as the Arabic Booker.

The Egyptian Writers' Union paid tribute to Taher saying he had “enriched the Arab Library with great literary and novel works”.

Jerry Lee Lewis

September 29, 1935 — October 28, 2022

Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of 1950s American rock 'n' roll, played a pivotal part in shaping the genre's nascent sound. He died aged 87 of natural causes.

Born in 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, Lewis took to the piano at aged nine. A friend and rival of Elvis Presley, Lewis's career went on to span more than half a century and generated a wealth of wild stories.

It also generated a string of indelible hits, including his classic, Great Balls of Fire.

November

Takeoff

June 18, 1994 — November 1, 2022

Migos star Takeoff died aged 28. The American rapper, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

He was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, with fellow rappers Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and grew up alongside Offset and Quavo in Gwinnett County near Atlanta.

Before his death, Takeoff and Quavo were working on new music without Offset, after a falling out. Offset had been working on solo material.

Aaron Carter

December 7, 1987 — November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter in 2015. The singer and rapper, who began performing as a child star, was found dead on November 5, 2022, at his home in southern California.

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died aged 34. His body was found in a bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The US musician opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.

“My heart has been broken today,” brother Nick wrote after his death. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would be somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

John Aniston

July 24, 1933 — November 11, 2022

John Aniston, the father of Jennifer Aniston and a former star of the popular Days of Our Lives soap opera, died aged 89. No cause of death was shared.

Jennifer posted a tribute to him on Instagram, announcing that he had died on Veteran’s Day. Aniston served in the US Navy.

Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

His best-known role was Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives, but his credits also included Search for Tomorrow, West Wing and Gilmore Girls.

Keith Levene

July 18, 1957 — November 11, 2022

Guitarist Keith Levene, who was a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, died of liver cancer aged 65, only weeks after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

The guitarist formed The Clash with guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon while still a teenager.

However, he himself would leave the band before they found wider success, later founding Public Image Ltd with John Lydon, then known as Johnny Rotten.

In his later career, he worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a number of hip-hop acts.

Jason David Frank

September 4, 1973 — November 19, 2022

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died aged 49 as a result of suicide.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, about five teenagers deputised to save Earth from evil, made its debut on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank's Oliver was first seen as a villain, brainwashed by the evil Rita Repulsa. But soon after, he was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger and became one of the most popular characters on the show.

Pablo Milanes

February 24, 1943 — November 22, 2022

Pablo Milanes, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s Nueva Trova movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79.

One of the most internationally famous Cuban singer-songwriters, he recorded dozens of albums and hits such as Yolanda, Yo Me Quedo (I’m Staying) and Amo Esta Isla (I Love This Island) during a career that lasted more than five decades.

Christine McVie

July 12, 1943 — November 30, 2022

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, her family has said.

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer-songwriter Christine McVie died at age 79 after a "short illness".

McVie married bass player John McVie and joined Fleetwood Mac in 1971, when the band experienced a tumultuous period after the departure of founding member and lead guitarist Peter Green.

McVie's divorce from the bass player was part of a period of intense break-ups in the band, which were ultimately inspired to produce the chart-topping album Rumours in 1977.

She wrote some of the band's highest-charting singles including Say You Love Me, Don't Stop, You Make Loving Fun, Little Lies and Everywhere.

McVie left the band in 1998 but returned in 2014.

December

Sylvia La Torre

June 4, 1933 — December 1, 2022

Veteran Filipina actress Sylvia La Torre, who was known as the Queen of Kundiman or First Lady of Philippine Television, died aged 89.

Born in 1933 in Manila, La Torre, who was a celebrated actress, singer and radio star, had worked in show business for about seven decades.

She acted in films until the 1990s and then focused on her singing career even after she and her family migrated to the US, where she worked to promote and preserve Philippine music.

Bob McGrath

June 13, 1932 — December 4, 2022

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show Sesame Street, died at the age of 90.

McGrath was a founding cast member of Sesame Street when the show made its premiere in 1969, playing a friendly neighbour Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long figure in the Sesame Street world.

Kirstie Alley

January 12, 1951 — December 5, 2022

Ted Danson, left, and Kirstie Alley backstage at the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1991, in Beverly Hills, California. Danson and Alley won for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Comedy for their work on Cheers.

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series Cheers, died after a short battle with colon cancer. She was 71.

Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers, in which she starred opposite Ted Danson from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in 1991.

She won her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film David's Mother.

Alley also appeared in many films during the 1980s and 1990s, including Look Who's Talking, It Takes Two, Deconstructing Harry and Drop Dead Gorgeous, and had her own sitcom, Veronica’s Closet, from 1997 to 2000.

Jovit Baldivino

October 16, 1993 — December 9, 2022

Singer Jovit Baldivino died aged 29.

Filipino musician Jovit Baldivino, who won the first series of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2010, died aged 29.

The news was confirmed by his parents Hilario and Cristeta Baldivino, and his fiance, Camille Ann Miguel, who said he died in hospital in Batangas City after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Angelo Badalamenti

March 22, 1937 — December 11, 2022

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for creating otherworldly scores for many David Lynch productions, including Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, died aged 85.

He died of natural causes, his family said.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

September 29, 1982 — December 13, 2022

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died aged 40.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died in a Los Angeles hotel in December aged 40.

Entertainment website TMZ said the DJ and dancer was found dead after his wife, Allison Holker, had contacted police because she was concerned for her husband. Page Six reported an autopsy ruled the death as suicide and said The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had closed the case.

Terry Hall

March 19, 1959 — December 18, 2022

Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, died aged 63.

Hall died of pancreatic cancer, his bandmate Horace Panter said. A statement released on the band’s official Twitter account said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

Martin Duffy

May 18, 1967 — December 18, 2022

Primal Scream and The Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy died aged 55.

The news was announced on Twitter by Tim Burgess, frontman of British group The Charlatans, who described Duffy as “a beautiful soul.”

Duffy died after sustaining a brain injury following a fall at his home in Brighton.

Maxi Jazz

June 14, 1957 — December 23, 2022

Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, died aged 65.

The musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group, alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss, who released a number of hit tracks together including Insomnia and We Come 1.

John Bird

November 22, 1936 — December 24, 2022

British actor and comedian John Bird died at the age of 86 on Christmas Eve.

The star of Bremner, Bird and Fortune started off at the Cambridge Footlights sketch troupe, before making a career in Now Something Else, Rory Bremner, Who Else? and The Rory Bremner Show.

Joseph Marley

March 12, 1991 — December 27, 2022

Bob Marley's musician grandson Joseph Marley, who performed under the stage name Jo Mersa, died aged 31.

He was found unresponsive in a vehicle. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.