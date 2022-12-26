How celebrities celebrated Christmas, from Shakira in Dubai to Mariah Carey's sleigh ride

Stars have offered a glimpse into their family Christmas festivities, sharing messages and well wishes with their fans across the world.

From famous families gathering together to intimate celebrations in faraway destinations, here is how the A-list marked the annual occasion.

The Kardashians

Television’s most famous family kept the tradition alive with their annual Christmas Eve party. Sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie went all out for the occasion, opting for glamorous, sparkling gowns.

Plenty of the their famous friends were also in attendance, and the highlight of the night was a live rendition of Santa’s Coming For Us by Sia, who was joined on stage by Kim’s eldest daughter, North West, for a duet.

The Beckhams

The Beckhams enjoyed a family Christmas in the country at their Cotswolds home, with David and Victoria sharing moments from the day on social media. Along with their three youngest children Romeo, 20; Cruz, 17; and Harper, 11, the couple donned matching monogrammed silk pyjamas on Christmas Eve. And designer Victoria continued the novelty clothing on Christmas Day, swapping her usual fashion credentials for a casual hoodie with the words “all I want for Christmas is David Beckham” written on the front.

The couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, spent Christmas in the US with his new wife Nicola Peltz and her family.

Shakira

Columbian singer Shakira spent Christmas with her children in Dubai, heading into the desert to celebrate.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a falcon and her two young sons dressed in traditional Arabic headwear, the star wrote: “In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity.”

A few days earlier, Shakira was spotted having lunch at SushiSamba on Palm Jumeirah, where she happily posed for pictures with the chef and members of staff.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas treated her children Monroe and Moroccan to a surprise Christmas Eve sleigh ride with Santa Claus himself.

The All I Want For Christmas songstress posed in a Santa-inspired catsuit, which she paired with Dior snow boots.

Her twins donned matching Christmas onesies for the occasion, and couldn’t contain their smiles as they posed for a sweet snap.

Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress marked Christmas with a festive snap in front of a tree covered with candy cane ornaments and red striped ribbons.

“Wishing you and yours the loveliest of holidays,” she captioned the picture, alongside a Christmas tree and love heart emoji.

Heidi Klum

The supermodel shared several snaps from her Christmas celebrations on Instagram, including a tongue-in-cheek video of her rolling herself up in wrapping paper.

“Just wrapping my husband’s Christmas present,” she captioned the video, alongside several love heart and present emojis.

Lindsay Lohan

Dubai resident Lindsay Lohan marked a successful Christmas by sharing a rare selfie with her Kuwaiti financier husband Bader Shammas.

The actress, who made her acting comeback last month in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, snapped a picture in front of the tree with Shammas, and wished her 11.9 million followers a merry Christmas.