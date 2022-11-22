Celebrities spotted in the UAE during the F1 in Abu Dhabi, from Will.i.am to Winnie Harlow

It’s been a star-studded week across the UAE. With the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, celebrity golf tournaments and prime holiday season in full swing, stars have been flocking to the Emirates in their masses.

Of course, all the Formula One drivers were in town for the last race of the season, and they found a rare moment to enjoy some time away from the track to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's retirement. All 20 drivers joined each other for a meal together at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi in Emirates Palace, with several including Lewis Hamilton paying tribute to their peer on social media afterwards.

Here’s who else we have spotted this week:

Will.i.am

American rapper, singer and record producer Will.i.am arrives for the the pit lane walk at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Black Eyed Peas front man Will.i.am was among the A-list stars to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ahead of Sunday’s race, he spent time touring the garages and taking part in a pit lane walk, posing for photographs.

Usher

Usher walks on the grid prior to the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Getty Images

As well as performing for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts and in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla over the weekend, Usher still made sure he had some downtime to enjoy the Formula One in the capital. As well enjoying a pit walk ahead of Sunday’s race, the star also performed an impromptu concert in the lobby of his hotel, the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, in the early hours of the morning, much to the delight of several onlookers.

Usain Bolt

The world’s fastest drivers were watched by the world’s fastest man, as Usain Bolt flew into the capital for the F1 action. The star took part in a race-day pit lane walk, and happily smiled for the cameras making his signature pose.

Winnie Harlow

Supermodel Winnie Harlow was also in the UAE capital for the last Formula One stop of the 2022 season. She posed from the exclusive Paddock Club overlooking the track, and also joined Usher for his impromptu hotel lobby singalong in the early hours.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

After his fight at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena earlier this month, boxer Tommy Fury and his influencer girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed a “baby moon” in the emirate. Staying at the One & Only Royal Mirage, the couple enjoyed a relaxing trip, and paid visits to Global Village and Blended Wellness.

Patrice Evra

Ex-Manchester United football player Patrice Evra at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Saeed Saeed / The National

Former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra also took part in a pit lane walk ahead of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Speaking to The National last week, he explained that he was on the circuit to take a victory lap of his own.

“I just signed an agreement to create my own content company in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “I feel very excited because this feels like a new chapter for me and to do it here in the UAE, which has been my home for two years, is what makes it special.”

Steve Harvey and Akon

Akon tees off at the Steve Harvey Golf Classic on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Melt Middle East

UAE regulars Steve Harvey and Akon were back in town for the race, and took part in a round of celebrity golf on Friday at Yas Links, as part of the Steve Harvey Golf Classic. Named after the comedian and television host and organised by Melt Middle East other stars to play included Emmy Award-nominated actor Anthony Anderson, comedian D L Hughley, model Chanel Ayan, fashion designer Lesa Milan and boxer Badou Jack.

Ranveer Singh

Indian actor Ranveer Singh also enjoyed a weekend at the F1, and spent time greeting fellow stars and posing for photographs. Dressed in his signature colourful style, the actor waved to fans and documented his day on social media.

Shaquille O’Neal

Fresh from the NBA’s Middle East debut in the capital last month, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal was back in town for the F1. Spotted in the exclusive Paddock Club, the star took in all the race day action, joined by members of his family.

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton was also spotted at the F1, wearing a fitting chequered head band for the occasion. Ahead of race day, she had her hair done by Abu Dhabi hairstylist Mike Hamdan, and also posed for pictures with Ranveer Singh on the day, who captioned the shot with her signature catchphrase “that’s hot”.

