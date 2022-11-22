Usher performs impromptu 6am piano concert in Abu Dhabi hotel lobby

He may have performed for thousands of fans at the first Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert on Thursday, but Usher also played a much more intimate show in the capital at the weekend.

The RnB superstar treated lucky onlookers to an impromptu singalong in the lobby of his hotel, the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, by the piano in the foyer, accompanied by several of his friends.

The group, including supermodel Winnie Harlow, joined Usher in singing renditions of Burn, U Got It Bad and U Don’t Have To Call as a friend played the piano alongside him.

The group sang renditions of 'Burn' and 'U Got It Bad'. Photo: Anthony Anderson / Instagram

The singalong happened at 6am after a night of partying on Yas Island, and onlookers initially didn’t realise it was Usher singing.

Dubai resident Leye captured a video posted it to his Instagram account the.leyover. “It’s 6am and @usher walks into the hotel … what happens next?" his post reads.

“From what I initially thought was someone just messing around on a piano turned into this spectacle. @winnieharlow showed up too.”

Usher was joined by friends and onlookers for an impromptu singalong in the hotel lobby. Photo: the.leyover / Instagram

In another video, posted by US actor Anthony Anderson, the group can be seen being warned by security not to play the piano.

He wrote: “When you bring the club back to the hotel lobby at 6am. @Usher said I can join the band!”

Usher flew into Abu Dhabi fresh from his successful residency in Las Vegas, and put on an impressive show to kick off the final F1 race of the season.

Backed by a cracking band, including a horn section and a panoply of dancers, Usher channelled the vibes of his Las Vegas residency at Etihad Park.

All songs, from the stomping Caught Up to smooth ballads such as Burn, were lovingly performed with his velvety croon.

