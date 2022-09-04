DJ Snake to perform at Azimuth festival in AlUla

DJ Snake is headlining Azimuth, a music and cultural festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Taking place in the same desert valley that hosted the Desert X AlUla art fair earlier in the year, Azimuth runs from September 22 to 24 and features international and local music acts, alongside arts and cultural exhibitions.

The event also marks DJ Snake's second show in the kingdom in as many months, having played at the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh in August.

Known the for hits Turn Down for What and Let Me Love You with Justin Bieber, his reputation has been strengthened with the latest hit Disco Maghreb, which pays tribute to his Algerian roots — he was born in Paris to a French father and an Algerian mother.

DJ Snake will lead the opening day's line-up, including Saudi Arabia's veteran electronic music acts Vinyl Mode and Dish Dash, in addition to the UK's Damian Lazarus.

Saudi producer and singer Biirdperson will take the stage on September 23, alongside fellow local Baloo and Austrian spinner Parov Stelar.

Doors open each evening from 8.30pm, with performances stretching until closing time at 6am the following day.

AlUla has become a tourism hotspot

An array of accommodations can be booked from the festival website, from single and double tents to glamping and hotel options.

Running for the second year, the annual Azimuth festival is the latest addition to AlUla's burgeoning calendar of events, encompassing adventure, health and wellness.

Key activities to experience in the region are Saudi Arabia's largest zip line, helicopter flights over the country's first Unesco World Heritage site and desert tours of Hegra — the most significant preserved site showcasing the Nabataean civilisation south of Jordan’s Petra.

AlUla has also become more accessible to UAE travellers, with low-cost airline flynas resuming direct flights between Dubai and AlUla in June.

Leaving Dubai on a Friday and returning on a Sunday, the schedule is perfectly timed for a weekend getaway.

More information on Azimuth is available on experiencealula.com

