Kendrick Lamar to perform at Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concert in November

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the latest headline act for this year’s Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert. The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at Etihad Park on November 19.

Lamar is a multi-platinum selling artist who has achieved massive success since his 2012 debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. In the past decade, the rapper has won 14 Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album Damn. His latest album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers was released in May. In 2017, he was supposed to perform as part of the Abu Dhabi after-race series but had to pull out for "personal reasons" and was replaced by fellow rapper J Cole.

He joins EDM stars Swedish House Mafia as already named acts to perform at this year’s after-race concert series. The concerts are exclusively for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders. There are still two more acts to be announced for the concert series.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that global superstar and music icon Kendrick Lamar will be entertaining what will be our biggest ever crowds on Saturday evening,” said Saif Al Noaimi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management.

“Our weekend line-up of on-track and off-track entertainment is looking extremely strong, and with two more A-list global performers yet to be revealed, we are sure that we will again offer a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment for our 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

New for this year, the Abu Dhabi F1 ticket holders will be able to choose their seat in the grandstand using an interactive viewer, giving them an idea of what they will see from their seat during the concert. Ticket purchasers can also upgrade their concert experience with Golden Circle access to Etihad Park, getting access closest to the stage.

“The Yasalam After-Race Concert series has become the global leader and standard for F1 entertainment programmes around the world. We continually strive to deliver unmissable line-ups for ticketholders for an unparalleled entertainment experience,” said John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment.

“As one of the world’s biggest artists, the addition of Kendrick Lamar for the Saturday of the four-day festival adds another dimension to Yasalam 2022 and underlines our desire to bring the best artists to Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating weekend of entertainment. We look forward to announcing the final two acts soon to complete our world-class line-up.”

