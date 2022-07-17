US soprano withdraws from Arena di Verona opera over blackface performance

Soprano Angel Blue pulled out of an opera performance of La traviata in Italy this month, after learning the venue used blackface during a prior performance of a different work.

The US singer took to Instagram to explain her decision, stating she will be bowing out from her appearance at Arena di Verona this month because the theatre recently mounted another Giuseppe Verdi opera, Aida, with Russian soprano Anna Netrebko performing the titular role of an Ethiopian woman in blackface.

“Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society. It is offensive, humiliating, and outright racist. Full stop,” she said.

“I was so looking forward to making my house debut at Arena di Verona singing one of my favourite operas, but I cannot in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to all who have shown support and sensitivity to me and my fellow artists of colour.”

At present, the venue’s website lists Angel Blue as a cast member of La traviata for performances on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 30. However, the official Instagram accounts says that Blue has been replaced by Armenian soprano Nina Minasyan in the role of Violetta Valery.

The arena released a statement on Friday, saying it had “no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone's sensibility.”

The theatre said it hopes Blue would accept an invitation to meet officials in a “dialogue” over the issue.

For decades, US civil rights organisations have publicly condemned blackface — a practice in which white performers blacken their faces — as dehumanising African-Americans by introducing and reinforcing racial stereotypes.

The arena said its production of Aida is based on a 2002 staging of the opera classic by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who died in 2019. That staging uses blackface.

The theatre's statement claimed “Angel Blue knowingly committed herself to sing at the arena” even though the “characteristics” of the 2002 Zeffirelli staging were “well known".

However, the theatre stressed its hope that her protest would ultimately improve understanding between cultures as well as educate Italian audiences.

"Every country has different roots, and their cultural and social structures developed along different historical and cultural paths,'' read the statement.

“Common convictions have often been reached only after years of dialogue and mutual understanding.”

This is not the first time that Arena di Verona used blackface when staging Aida.

In 2019, opera singer Tamara Wilson, who is white, protested against darkening her face to play Aida.

Scroll the gallery below for images from Franco Zeffirelli's ‘Rigoletto’ at the Royal Opera House Muscat