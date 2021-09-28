Step Afrika to bring their high-octane show to Expo 2020 Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Step Afrika is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The celebrated US dance troupe will perform three shows at the US Pavilion from October 3 to 7, before concluding their UAE tour with a concert at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation on October 9.

Step Afrika are pioneers in stepping, a high-octane dance form that blends percussive dance styles originating in African-American fraternities and sororities with traditional and modern choreography.

The group also move with a purpose with shows featuring an educational element highlighting the importance of trust, teamwork and cultural understanding.

Founded in 1994, the ensemble went on to perform in more than 60 countries and remains regarded as one of the leading African-American dance companies in the US.

Such is their influence that in 2016 they were invited by US president Barack Obama to perform at a White House reception celebrating Black History Month, in addition to being featured at The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

When it comes to stepping, company founder C Brian Williams described the dance as an immersive affair.

"It is very difficult. Imagine having to perform both the dance and the music at the same time,” he told entertainment website Hollywood Soapbox.

“You must not only be visually compelling, but musically competent. As the first professional company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, the artists of Step Afrika can sometimes make stepping look easy,” he said. “They rehearse daily to perfect and enhance the art form.”

Step Afrika’s Dubai shows are free as part of an Expo 2020 Pass, while tickets for the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation concert start from Dh100 and are available on its website.

More performances at Expo 2020

Step Afrika is the latest inclusion in a growing performance programme at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In addition to Thursday's opening ceremony, featuring Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and UK pop star Ellie Goulding, the six-month event will host an eclectic array of performances representing its multicultural nature.

On December 29, the world fair's in-house Millennium Theatre will host the Opera Star – International Opera Awards.

The self-proclaimed "Oscars of Opera," the ceremony will feature musical performances by Emirati artists including pop star Hussain Al Jassmi, soprano and cellist Fatima Al Hashmi and ballerina Alia Al Neyadi.

The German Pavilion will feature a band of robots playing the works of Beethoven, while the flesh and blood Al Firdaus Orchestra will feature regularly through the Expo, performing works by Indian composer AR Rahman.

For information on Expo 2020 Dubai concerts and timings go to expo2020dubai.com