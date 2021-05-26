Lebanese pop star Elissa reveals the stories behind her biggest songs in new TV series

Elissa continues to let us into her world.

After releasing her emotive latest album Sahbit Rey last August and launching a self-titled podcast on Anghami in February, the Lebanese singer returns with a television series featuring performances of hits and fan favourites.

Launching weekly from Wednesday, May 25 on MBC 1 at 11pm (UAE time), Aghani Men Hayati (Songs from My Life) has Elissa breaking down the song-writing process behind some of her biggest tracks and the emotional turmoil that drove them.

What’s in store for the debut episode?

It will begin with a sultry note with Elissa performing the 2014 torch song Halet Hob before revealing some of the personal drama behind the wrenching lyrics.

In trailing the 2019 follow up track Nefsi Aoulo, she will reveal the ballad is based on some of the psychological scars that came with recovering from her breast cancer diagnosis.

Elissa performs covers of Marwan Khoury's Kol El Qassayed and Sherine's Masha'er before wrapping it up 2002's Ayshalak featuring Lebanese composer and pianist Michel Fadel

Elissa is making her own moves

After her acrimonious departure from Rotana, spurred by the label's decision to have all contracted artists' works streamed only Deezer, Elissa seems to be revelling in her freedom.

Her podcast series on Anghami, which ended April 28, trended regionally throughout its three month run due to some of the hard hitting issues and revelations heard each week.

Over the span of 12 episodes, Elissa discussed her own 15 year experience with therapy, tackling depression, the rights of children, motherhood and some of the sexist critics levelled at her due to her strong public personality.

In wrapping up the second episode on February 17, she said part of the goal of the pandemic was to encourage positivity and resilience amid the pandemic.

“We live today in an exceptional and difficult situation due to the pandemic and social distancing, but this matter is temporary and we should not give up,” she said.

“Especially after the invention of the vaccine, the numbers will hopefully decrease in the future. Take advantage of home isolation by taking a walk around the house, reading, or exercising.

“I am not saying don’t cry in frustration, we are human beings, after all," Elissa added. "But love yourselves and surround yourself with positive people and please refrain from doing something at the expense of your mental health.”

