Palestinian singer Noel Kharman is putting personality back into Arabic popular music

When Noel Kharman performs at Relm Fest at Dubai’s The Pointe this weekend, she might not know where to look.

During the Palestinian singer’s performance of her new single Al Forga, The Palm Fountain — whose capacity to spray water up to 105 metres high earned it the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest of its kind — will sway and twirl along to the track’s propulsive Levantine folk beat.

Kharman is one of a number regional singers chosen by organisers Nakheel to perform and literally make a big splash at the event, which can be attended free of cost and runs from Friday to Sunday.

She joins Emirati soul singer Abri, Iraqi-Belgian vocalist Sandra Sahi, Syrian qanun player Nagham Debal and Lebanon’s Lea Makhoul in having their songs added to The Palm Fountain's growing repertoire of synchronised musical shows.

And similar to preparations for the concert, the technical team behind the fountain went through their own share of rehearsals to get ready for the festival.

“It was really interesting how they did it all and I was grateful to be involved in that process,” Kharman tells The National.

“I first got to look at all the different moves the fountain does and we built this great show to match the music.”

The tech crew, who are also in command of 3,000 LED lights at the site, would have a lot to work with as Al Forga is a dynamic Palestinian and Jordan folk track laced by undulating percussion and Kharman’s passionate and husky vocals.

“It’s a song that really has this Levantine vibe and the lyrics are sung with this harsh Palestinian and Jordanian accent,” Kharman says.

“It is definitely rhythmic and an enjoyable song to create. It is also a way to show people the different styles of music I can do.”

Indeed, the five original songs Kharman has released are a showcase of an assured artist with deep potential.

Since she made an impression with a viral 2016 mash-up of Adele's Hello and Fairouz's Kaifek Inta and 2017's blend of Luis Fonzi's Despacito and Ahmed Al Maslawi’s Akhiran Galaha, Kharman has put her own stamp on original tracks, such as the stately ballad Ann Alawan and the breezy pop of Lazmni Break.

She credits the eclectic nature of her work to her move to Jordan in 2020 to study sound engineering and build her music career.

Whereas many aspiring Arab artists flock to Cairo, Beirut and Dubai to collaborate with artists and make use of studios, Kharman says Amman also has a lot to offer.

“I definitely feel like there is a really cool wave happening right now in Jordan,” she says. “There is a growing number of events happening here and there is this community of great musicians and creative people. I definitely feel inspired here.”

Kharman hopes to continue tapping into that energy over the next 12 months.

Her Relm Fest show is only one of a few planned in order to give her time to complete two EPs in the works.

With over a dozen songs, she wants each track to have its own sound and style.

"I do sometimes feel that artists in the region tend to take the very easy way out and just only stick to what works," she says. "We definitely do need to experiment more and not be scared of showing people the music that we are really into. By doing that we can really bring our personalities into it and people will connect with that.

“From what I am seeing here in Jordan and this new generation of artists, this is now beginning to change. So I feel that the future is bright for the music industry in the Middle East."

Who are also performing at Relm Fest?

1. Mayyas

Fresh from winning America's Got Talent in September, the Lebanese dance troupe will perform their first regional performance outside of Beirut. They took home the $1 million prize, as well as the opportunity to headline a Las Vegas show.

Mayyas first made international headlines when they received a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara for their performance during the auditions, securing their spot in the semi-finals. The video of the audition has nearly 20 million views on YouTube.

2. Adonis

Members of the band Adonis: Anthony Khoury, Joey Abu Jawdeh, Gio Fikany and Nicola Hakim. Courtesy Adonis

The Lebanese band have a devoted following across the region with their shimmering brand of Coldplay-esque rock and poetic lyrics dealing with societal and heartfelt issues facing Arabic youth today.

They return to Dubai with a strong catalogue of songs, including those from their latest fifth album, 2021's A'da.

3. Massar Egbari

The Egyptian quartet are all about the vibes, with songs that are an intoxicating blend of various styles, from rock and jazz to blues, which are delivered through authentic Oriental melodies.

More information about Relm Fest is available at www.thepointe.ae

28 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Kylie Minogue to Jason Derulo — in pictures