Large falling screen hits two dancers on stage during boy band's concert in Hong Kong

A giant falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror were performing on Thursday night in Hong Kong.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers, when one of the several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage.

The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos show.

A live show by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short on Thursday after a screen fell from height on the stage. It hit dancers below, according to footage shared across social media.



Local media reported that at least two were injured. pic.twitter.com/RnCTFc60Ie — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) July 28, 2022

Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said the condition of one of the dancers was serious, while the other was stable.

Police also said three audience members were taken to the hospital, one who felt unwell and the other two were in a state of shock, but they required no medical treatment.

The concert was halted after the incident, which occurred during Mirror’s fourth of 12 scheduled concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Two dancers receive medical treatment at a concert of Cantopop boy band Mirror in Hong Kong on Thursday. AP Photo

At Tuesday's concert, band member Frankie Lui appeared to lose his footing and fall off the edge of the stage while giving a speech, according to clips on social media.

An online petition about safety issues of Mirror concerts was launched the same night and has garnered thousands of signatures. The petition urged organisers to ensure safety for Mirror and its dancers and refrain from using unnecessary stage mechanisms or raised platforms.

Viu, the company that created and manages Mirror, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The 12-member band has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong and has been credited with the revival of Cantopop, a genre of pop music sung in Cantonese.