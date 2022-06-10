Jason Alexander charged with four misdemeanours after crashing Britney Spears's wedding

Britney Spears's former husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at the singer's Los Angeles home as she prepared for her third wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department has said Alexander, 40, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Officers from the department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address and later arrested Alexander.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

The Britney Spears owned villa is located in Thousand Oaks, California. The property consists of 5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Photo: Engel & Volkers

"He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security," sergeant Zadeh said.

"An altercation occurred with the security officers and that's where the battery occurred... and during the altercation an item was broken so that's where the vandalism comes into play.

"And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play."

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Alexander was originally arrested for an out-of-county warrant but will now face the additional four charges.

He was transported from the scene to a police station following the incident and is expected to later be transferred to Ventura County jail.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her Iranian fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari, 28, was held on Thursday.

Shortly before the incident, her former partner Alexander posted an Instagram Live story from outside her property in which he said he was there to "crash" the wedding.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2004. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

“I’m her first husband," he continued in the video. "I’m here to crash the wedding.”

The couple's nuptials took place hours later, in an intimate ceremony at Spears's 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks, California home.

The Toxic singer wore a custom Versace gown and wed in front of celebrity friends such as Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore, according to reports.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have posted on social media about the wedding.

