Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA

The Foo Fighters will play two tribute shows in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The popular rock group will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3, followed by the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

The full artist line up for both shows will be revealed soon.

The band announced the shows on their social media channels accompanied by an official statement from the drummer's widow Alison Hawkins.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you mean to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance," she said.

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member, and the extended Foo Fighters team, our family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.

"Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

The shows will mark the band’s first gigs since Hawkins passed away, aged 50, on March 25.

His body was found in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogota, Colombia, hours before the band were scheduled to perform on the first night of the Estereo Picnic Festival.

The Foo Fighters cancelled their world tour in the wake of the tragedy.

READ MORE Chad Smith and Matt Cameron apologise to Foo Fighters over Taylor Hawkins comments

News of the shows comes on the back of a recent controversial article about Hawkins' final months, published in Rolling Stone.

Featuring interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, the musicians were quoted as expressing concern with Hawkins' reported struggles with Foo Fighters’ extensive tour schedule.

The article also referenced the Foo Fighters cancellation of their 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race day concert when an unnamed member was reportedly taken to hospital.

Following the article being published, both Cameron and Smith have issued separate apologies for their quotes in the piece, stating they were taken out of context.