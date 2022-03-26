Musicians flood social media with tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Musicians have flooded social media with tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has died at age 50.

The band announced his death with a statement posted to social media early on Saturday morning. No further details surrounding the circumstance of his death have been shared.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the message said. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and had been set to perform in Colombia. They are also due to headline Lollapalooza festival in Brazil on Sunday.

Following the news of his death, several musicians shared tributes to Hawkins across social media.

"Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Ozzy Osbourne said in a tweet. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side."

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power,” Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello said. “Rest In Peace my friend.”

“Heartbroken. The world is less bright today with Taylor Hawkins’s talent, kindness and energy,” wrote musician Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish. “Filled with gratitude for all that he shared, filled with grief that he’s gone. Rest in peace man.”

“I’ve always had so much admiration for him,” Mike Portnoy, former Dream Theatre drummer, said. “Amazing drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around.”x

US sportswriter Ken Rosenthal wrote: "Watching Taylor Hawkins play the drums and listening to him anchor the Foo Fighters was one of life’s great joys. The news of his death is just heartbreaking. RIP, Taylor."