F1 Grand Prix's exclusive Amber Lounge party returns to Abu Dhabi, Monaco and Singapore

The popular Formula One Grand Prix after-party by Amber Lounge will return to the Abu Dhabi F1 with a programme of events at Yas Marina Circuit in November.

After the pandemic nixed most of its international parties since 2019, Amber Lounge made a cautious return to the capital by limiting its usual three-night festivities to an evening bash on a luxury yacht docked trackside at the marina.

Abu Dhabi was the only major Amber Lounge race event of that year.

For this year, organisers have promised a “new concept” for the UAE race, taking place from Friday to Sunday, November 18 to 20.

According to the website, revellers should expect a star-studded affair with “celebrities, F1 drivers, and VIP guests.” More details will be revealed later in the year.

Artists who previously performed at the Amber Lounge Abu Dhabi parties include RnB singers Craig David and Raye, rapper Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, and EDM duo Sigma.

Previous events also included day parties on its yacht, before moving the festivities to the Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf club after race day.

The news is part of a wider announcement that Amber Lounge will also hold events on the weekends of the Monaco and Singapore F1 races.

The first of which takes place in a purpose-built venue in Monte Carlo, Monaco from Friday to Sunday, May 27 to 29. The programme includes a fashion show with the F1 drivers and two evening club parties featuring DJs Klingande on May 27 and Claptone on May 29.

Tickets for the Monaco events begin from €1,030 ($1,124) on the website.

The celebrations then move to Singapore, with its race day on Sunday, October 2, before concluding with its end-of-season parties in Abu Dhabi.

The Amber Lounge was created by Sonia Irvine in 2003. She is the sister of former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine. Over the years, the Amber Lounge has built a reputation as a favourite among celebrities and athletes.

In a previous interview with The National, Irvine described the Abu Dhabi event as the biggest of the year, as the city hosts the final race of the season.

“Our Sunday night after-party is known to host F1 drivers coming in to celebrate the race finale and it really is an amazing atmosphere and everyone has a great time,” she said.

More information is available on www.amber-lounge.com

