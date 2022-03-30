Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello perform at $16m fundraising Concert for Ukraine

The UK concert also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest

Ed Sheeran, left, and Camila Cabello performed at the Concert for Ukraine. Reuters, Getty Images for Bauer Media
Mar 30, 2022
Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage on Tuesday night at a televised concert aimed at raising funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

The line-up for the two-hour Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, UK, also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic, as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.

We are all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine
Camila Cabello

“It's such an important cause, I'm so honoured to be here,” said Sheeran during his set. He then performed with Cabello, who also sang a version of Coldplay's Fix You.

“We are all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in Ukraine,” Cabello said.

A poignant moment in the evening was a performance by young virtuoso violinist Illia Bondarenko who played the Ukrainian folk song Verbovaya Doschechka from a basement shelter in Kyiv along with 94 violinists from around the world.

'Kyiv Calling': Clash song reinvented as anthem of resistance by Ukrainian punk band

Singers Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter, violinist Nicola Benedetti as well as the gospel Kingdom Choir also performed.

Unable to attend in person, singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas sent their support in a video message.

“We still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind,” Eilish said.

The show, broadcast on ITV and STV channels during which viewers could make donations, also featured films showing relief efforts in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion more than a month ago. Moscow has called its actions a “special operation".

Organisers said the concert had raised £12.2 million ($16m) which will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee — an umbrella of British charities — for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

A Ukrainain army truck carries a Russian tank in the northeastern city of Trostianets. Ukraine said on March 26, 2022 its forces had recaptured the town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns to fall under Moscow's control in its month-long invasion. AFP

Updated: March 30, 2022, 4:31 AM
