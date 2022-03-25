Ed Sheeran welcomes Ukrainian band Antytila’s request to perform at charity concert

Ed Sheeran has replied to a request by Ukrainian band Antytila to perform with him at a charity concert to raise funds for Ukraine.

Antytila had posted a video on social media requesting to perform remotely at the concert taking place in Birmingham next week.

Dressed in army combat wear, the band posted a video of themselves asking to perform remotely with the star.

"In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers," they said.

"We learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."

The band have been helping to deliver medical aid in Kyiv.

Hello @edsheeran , greetings from Kyiv! 🇺🇦



And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.

Full video: https://t.co/YusLuJys6b pic.twitter.com/WNCrFRGA41 — Antytila (@antytila_offic) March 22, 2022

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs," they added.

"Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered."

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us."

In an Instagram post, the singer responded to the their by telling Ukraine he stands with them.

Ed Sheeran on stage after winning songwriter of the year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP)

"Hey guys, I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it," he said.

"Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

"I can't wait to check your music out, guys - and I'm sending you lots of love."

He is due to headline the two-hour concert on March 29 to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.