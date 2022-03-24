Miley Cyrus says she's safe after plane hit by lightning en route to Paraguay

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing

Singer Miley Cyrus was on the way to Paraguay capital Asuncion to perform a concert with other artists. Reuters
Reuters
Mar 24, 2022

US pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," Cyrus said.

Cyrus, who has 46.5 million Twitter followers and has hits such as Wrecking Ball, was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.

Felix Kanasawa, head of the National Directorate of Civil Aviation of Paraguay, told local media that owing to severe weather the plane had landed at Guarani airport, near the town of Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil.

Cyrus flew on to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo several hours later, Kanasawa said.

Event organisers suspended the festival because of the weather alert after the storm unleashed heavy downpours, leaving cars submerged and causing power outages in the capital and areas around the metropolitan area, authorities said.

See Miley Cyrus's style evolution through the years — in pictures:

epa01126601 US actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party at Vibiana on Los Angeles California USA 20 September 2007. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

Miley Cyrus, in a striped strapless dress, arrives at the 'Teen Vogue' Young Hollywood Party at Vibiana on Los Angeles, California, on September 20, 2007. EPA

Updated: March 24, 2022, 3:47 AM
USMusicAviation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Miley Cyrus safe after plane hit by lightning en route to Paraguay
An image that illustrates this article Mena region is the music industry’s fastest growing global market
An image that illustrates this article Members of the judging panel in Munshid Al Sharjah Season13Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article K-pop fans can now test their BTS knowledge with Wordle-style game