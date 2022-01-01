How celebrities rang in 2022: Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson share NYE festivities

As the world welcomed 2022 with firework displays and festivities, celebrities shared details about some of their own celebrations.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted a television special in Miami, and Cyrus posted several images of the pair joking around at rehearsals ahead of the event. With Davidson known to be dating Kim Kardashian, rumours swirled that the television reality star would make a cameo appearance, but she did not pop up during the show.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted a television special in Miami, called 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.' Photo: NBC

With Heidi Klum's love of parties and events well known, and having shared many images of her family Christmas celebrations, for New Year's Eve, the model took to social media to share a gif of her letting off a glitter cannon, with the caption, “Here’s to 2022."

Australian comedian, actress and writer Rebel Wilson shared an image from a party with her followers. Wearing a bronze dress and posing next to a swimming pool, Wilson sent “love from down under,”

Come midnight, Wilson was wearing a more relaxed yellow hoodie and was out on a boat in Sydney Harbour, with a backdrop of the waterway's famous New Year's Eve fireworks.

Ghost actress Demi Moore celebrated 2022 in a snowy setting. The actress shared a New Year's Eve photo of herself dressed down in a festive jumper and joked that she was "snowed in for the holidays" in a photo she shared, which featured family and friends relaxed in pyjamas in a lounge.

Demi Moore shared this image of herself wearing a festive jumper for New Year's Eve. Photo: Instagram

New Year's Eve birthdays

Elsewhere, other famous faces had extra reason to celebrate as New Year's Eve also happens to be their birthday. Star of The Doors and Top Gun, actor Val Kilmer turned 62 while Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins welcomed his 84th birthday.

Two-time Best Actor winner at the Oscar awards, Sir Anthony Hopkins, has his birthday on New Year's Eve. AP

Other actors with the same birthday include four-time Tony Award winner Frank Langella, who was born this day in 1938, while fellow actor Sir Ben Kingsley was born on New Year's eve in 1943. Frasier actress Bebe Neuwirth, 63, also shares the birthday.

December 31 is also fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg's birthday. Photo: DVF

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg also enjoyed the double celebration, as did hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash, of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Former New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre turned 49, while Drew Taggart from Chainsmokers also enjoyed his 32nd birthday. Also sharing this birthday is South Korean singer Psy, 44, of Gangnam Style fame.

And finally, the American triple Olympic gold-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas jointly celebrated the arrival of a new year and her 26th birthday.