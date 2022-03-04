Toploader and Republica to play at Dubai’s Indie Rock Invasion festival

New Dubai music venue The Square will hold its second festival in as many weeks.

Fresh from the DXB Blues Fest, which wraps up on Saturday, the site will host Indie Rock Invasion. The gig will feature a selection of bands over two days — March 11 and 12.

Toploader, booked to perform on the opening day, are known for their hit cover of King Harvest's Dancing in the Moonlight and a pair of successful albums: 1991's debut release Onka's Big Moka and 2002's Magic Hotel.

Also on the bill that night is Baskery, a Swedish trio known for their energetic approach to the American folk songbook.

The next day, dance-rock group Republica will take to the stage.

Led by vibrant flame-haired vocalist Samantha "Saffron" Sprackling, the four-piece found immediate success with their 1996 self-titled debut album, which spawned hits Ready to Go and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

The UK press hailed the arrival of the group in the 1990s, when female-fronted bands — including Elastica, Lush and Echobelly — were emerging on the indie music scene.

Republica broke up in 2001, only to return seven years later. They have been touring regularly ever since.

Also on the bill will be London singer-songwriter Emily Capell.

Located in Dubai Sports City's Inspiratus Sports District, The Square can cater to a maximum of 1,500 people.

"It is fully equipped with sound, lights and a medium-sized stage that carries up to 10 or 12 musicians,” managing director Anthony Youness told The National in a previous interview.

“It’s what we call a ‘plug-in-and-play’ venue in that it is essentially ready to go.”

Youness also confirmed that The Square will host a New Year Eve's celebration with a firework display.