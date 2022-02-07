Kings of Leon to perform at Bahrain's Al Dana Amphitheatre next month

Kings of Leon are set to perform in Bahrain next month at the island's newest concert venue.

The Grammy Award-winning American rock band, best known for hits such as Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, will take to Al Dana Amphitheatre's stage on March 11.

The Nashville group, which comprises brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared, plus cousin Matthew Followill, have promised to play some of their biggest hits, as well as songs from 2021 album When You See Yourself.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of concerts in 2022,” Al Dana Amphitheatre chief executive Shane Chalmers said.

“Kings of Leon continually explore new ways to connect directly with fans and we can’t wait to finally welcome back everyone to take part in a night full of rock at Al Dana Amphitheatre."

The venue opened in November with an inaugural performance by Saudi musician Rashed Al Majed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Al Dana Amphitheatre is now open in Bahrain. All photos: Bahrain News Agency

US star Khalid also performed at the space in December.

The open-air venue, which has been designed to incorporate its natural desert surroundings, is located near the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, in the island's southern governorate, where the annual Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix takes place.

Guests enter the 10,000-seat theatre through the Plaza, where food and drinks, and retail stands sit. There are a number of private spaces, including balconies and suites, both of which overlook the stage, and the Quarry Lounge, which is available to hire for events. There's also a "green sanctuary" within the venue called the Desert Garden.

The aim of the theatre is to work with touring artists and global event promoters, creating a state-of-the-art venue that attracts a wide range of local, regional and international audiences.

Tickets for the Kings of Leon concert are now on sale, with prices starting from 20 Bahraini dinars ($53). Doors will open at 6.30pm.

More information is available at tickets.aldana.com.bh