US singer Khalid to perform at Bahrain's Al Dana Amphitheatre

US singer Khalid will perform at Bahrain’s newest live entertainment venue next month.

The Al Dana Amphitheatre, which opened earlier this month with an inaugural performance by Saudi musician Rashed Al Majed, is set to play host to the multiplatinum artist best known for his albums American Teen and Free Spirit.

The star’s third album, Everything is Changing, which was partly inspired by his feelings in the pandemic, came out earlier this year.

This will be his second time in the kingdom, having performed his regional debut at 2020’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The island’s event takes place on December 8, the day before Khalid is booked to perform at the Formula One 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and the Foo Fighters are also set to perform in the UAE capital, as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Al Dana Amphitheatre is a new destination, which has been designed to incorporate its natural desert surroundings, located near the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, in the island's southern governorate, where the annual Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix takes place.

Al Dana Amphitheatre is now open in Bahrain.

Guests enter the 10,000-seat open-air theatre through the Plaza, where food and beverages and retail stands sit. There are a number of private spaces, including balconies and suites, both of which overlook the stage, and the Quarry Lounge, which is available to hire for events. There's also a "green sanctuary" within the venue called the Desert Garden.

The aim of the theatre is to work with touring artists and global event promoters, creating a state-of-the-art venue that attracts a wide range of local, regional and international audiences.

Tickets for the Khalid concert will be on sale soon.

More information is available at aldana.com.bh