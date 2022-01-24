NCT 127 win their first Daesang at Seoul Music Awards

NCT 127 were the big winners of the Seoul Music Awards on Sunday as the K-pop boy band took home their first Daesang, also known as the Grand Prize.

It’s typically awarded to one act (although there have been occasions where it has gone to more than one winner) and it is the highest accolade handed out. It's the first time the group have won it in their six-year career.

“We didn’t expect this, but we are deeply moved by receiving such a big award ... I think the year 2021 was a year that we could shine because we were all together. I’m so proud of the members,” NCT 127 leader Taeyong said.

Another band member, Doyoung, also commented: “I’ve dreamed of receiving an award like this for a long time. Thank you for giving us such a great award. We’ll keep up the good work to become an artist that is suitable to an award like this.”

Congratulations @NCTsmtown_127 for winning ‘Daesang’ at The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards! 🏆💚❤️🎊🎉🍷

Doyoung very shock and haechan omg this is dream , all member nct127 shock. Congratulations God job guys @NCTsmtown_127#NCT127_서가대본상_축하해#NCT #NCT127 #NCT127 pic.twitter.com/YpZduF5giQ — Uun Ongsee Lee (@Ongsee28) January 23, 2022

The nine-piece group released their third full-length album, Sticker, last year.

BTS, who won the top honour at last year's awards for the fourth consecutive year, ended up winning three awards. The band received World Best Artist, the Main Prize and the U+ Idol Live Best Artist award, but did not participate in the ceremony.

The event was hosted by K-pop girl group AOA member Seolhyun, South Korean television anchor Kim Sung-joo and rapper Boom, and took place in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.

The Seoul Music Awards first took place in 1990 and winners are selected based on a combination of criteria, including music sales, the popular vote and the opinion of expert judges.

Full list of winners from the 31st Seoul Music Awards:

Daesang (Grand Prize): NCT 127

Best Album Award: Hot Sauce by NCT Dream

Best Song Award: Lilac by IU

World Best Artist Award: BTS

Bonsang (Main Award): ENHYPEN, Heize, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, aespa, ATEEZ, NCT 127, THE BOYZ, Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IU

Best Performance Award: STAYC, ENHYPEN

OST Award: Love Always Runs Away by Lim Young Woong

Trot Award: My Starry Love by Lim Young Woong

Ballad Award: Like Water by Red Velvet’s Wendy

R&B/Hip Hop Award: I'm Not Cool by HyunA

Discovery of the Year: Lang Lee

Popularity Award (Korea): Lim Young Woong

K-Wave Award (outside of Korea): EXO

U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award: BTS

Special Jury Award: Jung Dong Ha

Rookie of the Year: Lee Mujin, OMEGA X, EPEX