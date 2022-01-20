When We Were Young pop-punk concert has the same organisers as Astroworld

A new one-day music festival featuring a number of emo and pop acts from the 2000s is taking place in Las Vegas in October.

More than 65 acts will perform as part of the bonanza line-up of 2000s alt-bands at the When We Were Young festival, including headlining acts My Chemical Romance and Paramore. The announcement poster that features all the performing bands has gone viral, with many fans revelling in the nostalgia of seeing such a line-up.

🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀



Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022

Tickets will go on sale on Friday for $225 for the event on October 22.

Line-up for When We Were Young:

The concert will include 65 bands. Besides the headliners, other acts include Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Car Seat Headrest, The Wonder Years, Wolf Alice, AFI, Taking Back Sunday, The Linda Lindas, Manchester Orchestra, Alkaline Trio, The Used, Boys Like Girls and more.

Concerns for safety

However, there is some apprehension about the concert as it is organised by Live Nation Entertainment, the same company that put together the ill-fated Astroworld Festival in November that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured after a stampede.

Reportedly, When We Were Young will take place in one day, so people have brought up the logistics of how that will play out with so many bands set to perform.

TikTok user @thebatmer went viral after she made a video questioning how safe the festival will be.

"I've been to my fair share of festivals and it just seems like so much can go wrong with this," she said in the clip that has more than 40,000 likes.

"I would be so ready to throw my money at this if it was a two-day festival. But I just can't justify spending close to $300 on something that seems like it's going to be Fyre Fest 2.0."

Another user on Twitter also brought up her apprehension about the event.

When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it's $225 nonrefundable for one day and it's run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they're actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees — Pfizer Nation's Princess Azula (@space_mom_) January 19, 2022

In December, it was revealed that the 10 people who lost their lives in the crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival died from compression asphyxia.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged towards the stage during Travis Scott’s concert, squeezing so tightly together that people could not breathe or move their arms.

A 56-page event operations plan for the Astroworld Festival detailed protocols for dangerous scenarios, including a gunman, bomb or terrorist threats, and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.