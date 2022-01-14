Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital days after the death of her teenage son Shane

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital days after the death of her teenage son.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, the singer said she was being escorted to hospital by police.

O’Connor, 55, who changed her name to Shuhada Davitt in 2018 after converting to Islam, said the death of her son Shane had left her feeling “lost”.

She also detailed how she was struggling not to blame herself for his death. Shane took his own life last week.

She later apologised for her remarks and revealed she was on her way to the hospital for “help”.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and hate myself. Hospital will help a while.”

Flowers at Newlands Cross crematorium in Dublin, Ireland, for Shane O'Connor, the late son of singer Sinead O'Connor. Reuters

Shane’s body was recovered by police in the Bray area of Wicklow, Ireland, last Friday, after an extensive police search.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, the Nothing Compares 2U singer condemned the hospital where Shane had been staying, as well as the Irish state, and child and family agency Tusla.

“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will,” she wrote.

“26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives. I was informed by Gardai of my son’s death … No contact from Tusla is unacceptable.”

However, she later apologised for her comments, saying that she knew Tusla was working with “very limited resources”.

“They loved Shane. They are broken-hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third world country. It’s not their fault,” she said.

“The issue is... We are a third world country,” she continued. “We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 ICU beds in the whole country.”