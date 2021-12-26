Who is LadBaby? Comedy group scores its fourth consecutive UK Christmas number one single

LadBaby has made music history, becoming the first act to score a UK Christmas chart-topper for four consecutive years.

This year’s No 1 is Sausage Rolls For Everyone, a novelty track that features Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John and parodies their festive hit Merry Christmas. The LadBaby track pushed the song it was parodying into second place on the singles chart.

Released on December 17, Sausage Rolls For Everyone has raked in more than 136,000 chart sales, a lion’s share of which were made digitally. Proceeds from the track will be donated to The Trussell Trust, an initiative fighting food poverty in Britain.

LadBaby has held on to the top spot in the official Christmas charts every year since 2018. Previous No 1's include We Built This City in 2018, I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019, and Don’t Stop Me Eatin' in 2020.

The achievement has put the comedy group ahead of music titans The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to secure consecutive No 1's in the 70-year history of the official Christmas charts.

Who is LadBaby?

LadBaby is the online moniker of graphic designer and YouTuber Mark Hoyle, 34, but the name has come to signify the comedy duo that Hoyle formed with his wife, Roxanne, who goes by LadBaby Mum.

The group have millions of subscribers across their social media pages. LadBaby’s video content mainly comprises comedy vlogs inspired by daily parenting experiences.

LadBaby’s viral videos include a vlog that shows Hoyle repurposing a toolbox into a lunch box for his son, and another showing him turning a trampoline into a swimming pool. A spin-off YouTube channel LadBaby & Sons was launched in 2018, in which the couple's children take on a more prominent role.

WOW!!!!! FOURTH TIME CHRISTMAS NUMBER 1! 🏆🎉



Thank you to EVERYONE for helping us make history for the @TrussellTrust food bank charity with the power of Sausage Rolls ❤️



DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! #thankyou #sausagerollsforeveryone #ladbaby #christmasnumber1 pic.twitter.com/0rf4BZ7O8k — LadBaby (@LadBabyOfficial) December 24, 2021

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week. You’re all absolute legends,” the Hoyles said in a video posted on YouTube.

“Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for The Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the poverty line. We couldn’t have done it without all of you.”

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, congratulated the couple, saying “to have matched The Beatles and Spice Girls was a fantastic feat last year, but to top them both, while raising money and awareness for food bank providers The Trussell Trust, is remarkable.”