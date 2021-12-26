BTS members RM, Jin and Suga test positive for Covid-19

Two more members of BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 after BigHit Music first confirmed on Friday that Suga had been infected with the coronavirus.

RM and Jin were revealed to have tested positive on Saturday evening. All three band members took their second vaccination dose in August, their agency said.

According to BigHit Music, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including a light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. The agency also said on Friday that Suga did not have symptoms and was administering self-care at home in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.

Three out of the seven members of BTS have tested positive for Covid-19. AFP

RM tested negative after returning from the US earlier this month following his personal schedule there. But he was later diagnosed with the virus before his self-quarantine period ended, the agency said.

After returning to South Korea this month, Jin underwent PCR tests twice – upon arrival and later during his self-quarantine – and tested negative both times. But he had flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon before he took another PCR test that came back positive, the agency said. Media reports said he had also travelled to the US.

Suga, who too had a number of personal engagements in the US during the band’s official time off, tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine after returning from the US.

The agency said it will continue to provide support to the three members for their speedy recovery. It said it will co-operate with the requests and guidelines of the South Korean health authorities.

In November, the two-time Grammy-nominated boy band performed their first in-person concert since the coronavirus outbreak.

The concerts, which were titled Permission to Dance on Stage, took place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Among their latest activities, the members attended an in-person event at the UN General Assembly, as the global body's special envoys for future generations and culture, to raise awareness on poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change.

The band's management said their first concert would be in Seoul after their holiday. BTS also posted on Twitter: “See you in Seoul, March 2022.”

– Additional reporting by AP