'No more sad songs': Little Mix to split after 10 years together

British girl group Little Mix are parting ways after 10 years of performing together.

The three vocalists behind one of the UK's most successful female bands – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – said on Thursday that they plan to go their separate ways after their 2022 Confetti tour concludes.

The multiplatinum, award-winning pop group has had worldwide success with hits including Shout out to my Ex, Black Magic and Cannonball.

Since beating the odds to be crowned winners of UK talent show The X Factor in 2011, the band has turned out hit after hit, including five UK No 1s.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a little break from Little Mix," said the band on Instagram.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

The news may not come as a total surprise to Little Mix fans. In November this year, the band released an album called Between Us – a retrospective that looked back at chart-toppers from their decade together.

However, according to the bandmates, the split is not a final goodbye. "We're sisters and we'll always have each other … Little Mix is forever," said the trio on Instagram.

The group achieved success across the world, including in the US where their debut album DNA made Little Mix the first girl group since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the top five with their first album launch. They also earned the highest debut US chart position by a British female group, breaking the record previously set by the Spice Girls in 1997.

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson left the group in December last year, saying that being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health. Since leaving the band, Nelson has launched a solo career, and most recently released Boyz with Nicki Minaj.