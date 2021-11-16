Bedouin Burger to perform at Abu Dhabi Art’s 2nd Sun music festival

The Lebanese music duo Bedouin Burger are coming to Abu Dhabi Art this week.

Featuring multi-instrumentalist Zeid Hamdan and singer Lynn Adib, the group will headline 2nd Sun, a two-day music event organised by Lebanese music collective Factory People.

Held at Manarat Saadiyat and free for Abu Dhabi Art ticket holders, 2nd Sun features a dozen acts including DJ sets by electronic music artists Megatronic, Mind Against and Shkoon.

UAE fans of Bedouin Burger and Felukah can expect new material for the bands, who used downtime during the pandemic to create fresh music.

Bedouin Burger, performing on November 18, have dropped a number of singles showcasing an eclectic and experimental style. Debut single, Taht el Wared, is a case in point.

Released in 2020, the track – which translates to Beneath the Flowers – has Adib's ghostly vocals hovering over a production that begins minimally, before evolving into an arresting dabke-style hoedown.

In a previous interview with The National, Hamdan described Bedouin Burger’s sound as raw and immediate.

"My focus as a producer is all about the voice, the emotion and the composition," he said. “There is this movement currently of music producers over-orchestrating. It comes from this idea that they are in a studio and they have all these shiny toys and they want to use them.

“I am not of that culture. In my studio, I only have a few things that I use with my laptop and one instrument. For me it’s not about the gear, it’s about the relationship.”

Felukah will also be raring to go when taking the stage on November 19.

Hailed as an artist "bringing the Nile to New York", she will present songs from her brooding new EP Kawkab. Also expect to hear favourites from 2019 debut album The Citadel and 2020's follow-up Dream 23.

Covid-19 precautions being taken at 2nd Sun festival include mandatory face masks, social distancing, contactless payments and regular sanitation of public areas.

Attendees aged 16 and above must show their vaccinated status on the Al Hosn app and present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Abu Dhabi Art runs from November 17 to 21 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. More information is at abudhabiart.ae