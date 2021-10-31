Pop stars Mohamed Ramadan and George Wassouf to perform at Riyadh Season

Fresh from its spectacular opening ceremony, Riyadh Season has announced more concerts as part of the five-month festival in the Saudi capital.

Superstar Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan will take the stage at Mohammed Abdu Arena on Monday, followed by a double bill of Syrian singer George Wassouf and Lebanese crooner Wael Jassar at the Abu Bakr Salem stage on Thursday.

Also making an appearance on stage is Mohamed Henedy.

The Egyptian actor and comic stars in Salam Morba, a comedy play about a fading pop-star struggling with celebrity culture and tightening finances.

Running from Monday to Saturday, the shows will take place at Bakr Al Sheddy Theatre.

Also announced is the Champions of Magic at Global Theatre, running nightly from Monday to Wednesday, November 17.

The British magic show features five illusionist whose eye-popping tricks range from mind reading and escape artistry to levitating.

All shows take place in the Riyadh central district of The Boulevard, one of 14 areas designated as “festival zones” by Riyadh Season.

Starting with a bang

On October 21, The Boulevard welcomed a reported crowd of 750,000 people for Riyadh Season's opening ceremony.

In addition to a greatest hits concert by Pitbull, the ceremony included a parade featuring a drone display, live bands, costumes, acrobatic and traditional dance displays.

Since then, Riyadh Season hosted the five-day gaming festival Rush and the WWE wrestling spectacular Crown Jewel.

There is plenty more to come, with a jam-packed calendar featuring up to 7,500 events to take place across an area measuring 5.4 million square metres and spread across 14 thematic zones.

With Ramadan, Wassouf and Jassar part of an 80-concert music programme, other events coming up way include the dance music festival Soundstorm from Thursday to Sunday, December 16 to 19, and a January 2022 football tournament featuring the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, led by Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

Under the health guidelines outlined by the General Entertainment Authority, only fully vaccinated adults are permitted to attend events and activities.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement if they do not show any Covid-19 symptoms, including fever, a cough, a runny nose or sore throat.

Riyadh Season tickets can be obtained through the kingdom's track and trace mobile application Tawakkalna and through the website.

Prior to entry, adults need to show they are fully vaccinated on the app, while children under 12 can gain access under the status of ‘Uninfected’ or ‘Not Exposed’.

With the festival running until March 2022, it is best to keep track of all the latest events from the Riyadh Season and General Entertainment Authority’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.