Egypt's Amr Diab puts on an impressive show at Expo 2020 Dubai

Standing just metres away from the stage at the Amr Diab concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, it's hard not to admire the star. Diab has proven time and time again that he is the Arab world's king of pop, and this show was no exception. At 60, the Egyptian singer lives up to his nickname, Al Hadaba - Arabic for the hill, given to him for the height of his fame, and that's because Diab's energy is, without a doubt, contagious.

"Every time I see Amr Diab in concert, it's like I'm seeing him for the first time," my friend tells me.

This isn't our first time at a Amr Diab concert together. In early 2020, before Covid-19 put live shows on hold, we both saw him perform live at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai - it was an amazing night.

Once again, Diab has given us a memorable night - this time at Expo, which made it all the more special. Celebrating Egypt's country day at the world's fair, the pop star kicked off (and closed) the night with his hit song Ya Ana Ya La from his album of the same name.

"Let me see your fitness skills," he told the audience as the crowds went crazy for the next track.

His rich repertoire of songs helped to get everyone (even those in the seated VIP section) up on their feet. It's like a big family wedding where everybody is having a good time.

Throughout his hour-and-a-half performance he sang some of his best songs including Amarain, Wayah and Habibi Ya Nour El Ein, the song that really launched him to international stardom in the late 1990s.

He also sang new music from his latest album titled Ayeshny, including Ahla W Nos.

The concert couldn't have been better to cap off a day of Egyptian celebrations. Now we know for sure, Amr Diab never disappoints.