'Ghost': Justin Bieber teams up with Diane Keaton in video for new single

She's won an Oscar, bagged two Golden Globes and played leading ladies in some of Hollywood's most-loved rom-coms, but it's Diane Keaton's latest role that she's having to pinch herself about.

"What an honour," the actress said of starring in Justin Bieber's new music video for the single Ghost.

"Am I dreaming?" she wrote on her Instagram account, as she shared a teaser clip of the video ahead of its full release on Friday. "What an honour it was to work with Justin Bieber and his incredible team!"

Under Bieber's post, the Annie Hall star wrote, "Thank you for having me!"

Ghost, perhaps unsurprisingly, is a story of grief. It's the latest single from the Canadian singer-songwriter's album Justice, which was released in March.

The video, directed by Grammy-nominated Colin Tilley, who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Halsey, starts with the death of Bieber's grandfather, and sees the Sorry singer reconnect with his grandmother, played by Keaton, as he encourages her to keep on living life after her husband's passing.

Its release coincides with the debut of Justin Bieber: Our World on Amazon Prime Video, which documents preparations for the star's 2020 New Year's Eve concert.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here:

“He called me up and I said, ‘yeah, sure,’” Keaton told Vogue of how she got involved with the project. “I thought the song was wonderful.”

She said: “This was just sheer fun. All my life, I’ve been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I’ve gotten to loosen them up a little – but this was just completely loose and relaxed."

It might seem like an odd pairing, but Keaton is actually a Belieber. In 2015, she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had a crush on him after being shown his Calvin Klein campaign. DeGeneres then surprised Keaton by bringing Bieber out, and after a brief exchange Keaton kissed him on the cheek. "OK, let’s get real here," she quipped. "I mean, that’s real beauty. Do you think he’ll ask me out later?”

Bieber performed Ghost at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September, where he took home awards for Best Pop (for Peaches) and Artist of the Year.

Justin Bieber: Our World, which is available to stream in the UAE from Friday, focuses on the preparations for Bieber's return to stage after a three-year hiatus.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me," Bieber said. "Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me."