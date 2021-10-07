K-pop group Super Junior to perform concert at Dubai's The Pointe

The Pointe in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah will host its first Korean Festival later this month, which is set to feature a performance from K-pop band Super Junior.

The festival will run from 4pm to 6pm daily from October 14 to 16, with the concert happening on October 15.

Super Junior are among the biggest K-pop groups, first debuting in 2005 with 12 members. They are now down to nine members and released their 11th studio album, The Renaissance, earlier this year.

They're no stranger to the region, having performed a sell-out show in Saudi Arabia in 2019 which was so popular, demand for tickets crashed servers in the country.

They were also due to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in 2020, however the concert was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 6pm, the event will also see a K-pop dance performance and a fireworks display, which will only be accessible for ticket holders. Guests will also need to show a valid negative PCR test or proof of full vaccination.

Tickets are on sale now at Platinumlist.net, and ticket holders can watch the show by reserving a table at one of the restaurants on The Pointe’s west promenade.

Elsewhere, the festival will feature a Korean Village for guests to explore, located at The Pointe’s entrance, under the Monorail, from 4 pm to 10 pm.