New Korean words added to the Oxford English Dictionary

Over the recent years, Korean shows like Squid Game and Crash Landing On You and K-pop groups such as BTS and BlackPink have been at the forefront of a movement that's made Korean pop culture popular.

Koreans use the word "hallyu" to describe this phenomenon, which refers to the “Korean wave of entertainment” that has swept across Asia and now much of the world – and now this word, just one of a handful of Korean words, has also been added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Bulgogi, hanbok and kimchi are also some of the other additions to the OED in its latest update.

"We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary," said the OED.

A number of Korean food items have also been added including bulgogi, thin slices of beef; dongchimi, a type of kimchi made with radish and containing napa cabbage; and banchan, the small sides dishes that are served with rice in Korean cuisine.

These are the new Korean words added to the OED:

aegyo, n. and adj.

banchan, n.

bulgogi, n.

chimaek, n.

daebak, n., int., and adj.

dongchimi, n.

fighting, int.

galbi, n.

hallyu, n.

hanbok, n.

japchae, n.

K-, comb. form

K-drama, n.

kimbap, n.

Konglish, n. and adj.

Korean wave, n. in Korean, adj. and n.

manhwa, n.

mukbang, n.

noona, n.

oppa, n.

PC bang, n.

samgyeopsal, n.

skinship, n.

tang soo do, n.

trot, n.

unni, n.

"The adoption and development of these Korean words in English also demonstrate how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the traditional centres of English in the United Kingdom and the United States," said the OED.

"They show how Asians in different parts of the continent invent and exchange words within their own local contexts, then introduce these words to the rest of the English-speaking world, thus allowing the Korean wave to continue to ripple on the sea of English words."