Jalsat: new music series at Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase Arab stars every month

Khaleeji music will get a monthly spotlight at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Leading musicians from the Gulf and the wider Arab world will come together to showcase the finest Emirati and regional music in a series of shows that will begin on October 12.

Jalsat @ Expo will feature Saudi singer Aseel Abu Baker, Moroccan artist Asmaa Al-Mnawar, Bahraini singer Mohammed Al Bakri, Bahraini artist Mashael, Yemeni singer-songwriter Fouad Abdelwahad, Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak, Kuwaiti singer Mutref Al Mutref, Kuwaiti singer Alaa Al Hindi, Iraqi artist Majid Al Mohandis and Iraqi singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem.

Six back-up singers, six dancers and 18 instrumentalists will also be part of each show.

Bahraini singer Mohammed Al Bakri will be performing at Jalsat @ Expo. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

The six events, held monthly at Expo 2020 Dubai until March, will take the form of vibrant Khaleeji-led jam sessions. The two-hour shows will take place on the Jubilee stage from 8.30pm onwards.

Jalsat, which translates to ‘session’ or ‘sitting’, will operate with enhanced health and safety measures in line with the latest government protocol.

“The heritage of the UAE is rich and deeply rooted in history,” Nahla AlMheiri, director of UAE content at Expo 2020 Dubai, said. “That is why our ancestors intended to preserve it, by telling its story through rhymes, poems, as well as popular performances and folkloric shows, so that it is passed down from one generation to the next over time; and this tradition is common among most GCC countries.

“Through Jalsat @ Expo, we are giving audiences from around the world a window into distinct features of Khaleeji culture and showcasing some of the region’s Arabic and Khaleeji leading talents.”