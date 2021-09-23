Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform in Dubai in November

Andrea Bocelli is set to become something of a familiar face in Dubai this autumn.

Fresh off the announcement that the Italian tenor will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai's opening ceremony, the maestro has added a concert in the emirate to his Believe world tour.

The opera singer, 63, will perform at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 8, as part of the PaRus Music Festival.

Bocelli will headline the event, now in its fifth year, and perform tracks from his most recent album, Believe, which was released in November 2020. The album features covers of tracks such as You'll Never Walk Alone, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and classical numbers including Puccini's Angele Dei.

Tickets, which are available at mpremiere.com and platinumlist.net, start from Dh750.

PaRus, which runs from Wednesday, November 3 until Monday, November 8, is also set to include performances from Russian singers Philipp Kirkorov and Leonid Agutin.

Bocelli, who last performed in the UAE in December 2020, will next take to the UAE stage on Thursday, September 30 for Expo 2020 Dubai's opening ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza.

The singer is known as one of the most successful crossover performers, helping to bring classical music to the top of the charts. He’s recorded 15 solo albums since 1982, selling more than 75 million records worldwide.

The Ave Maria tenor will be joined on the line-up by performers including Andra Day, Ellie Goulding, Mohammed Abdu and Ahlam Alshamsi for the star-studded show, which will kick off the six-month world fair.

The event, held in front of an invited audience, will also be broadcast live on Expo TV, Virtual Expo and TV stations around the world.