Britney Spears ‘taking a break’ from social media to celebrate engagement

Britney Spears has announced she is "taking a little break from social media" and has deleted her Instagram account, in the days after announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The singer's Instagram account disappeared on Tuesday, leading to initial speculation that it had been deactivated as part of her long-running conservatorship battle. However, Spears later took to Twitter to clarify that she has chosen to take a digital break.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!" she wrote, promising she'll "be back soon".

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

The account's deactivation came hours after Spears, 39, screenshot and shared an uncredited article titled "Infusing education with heart".

With the post, which has since been deleted, she wrote: "Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else … I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!

“No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy! People need to hear this before it’s too late! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!”

Spears's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed to Page Six that it was her decision to take a break from social media.

Earlier this year, Cassie Petrey, Spears's social media manager, said the singer is in control of her own social media accounts, choosing what to post.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” Petrey wrote on her Instagram, which is private. “She finds the Google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself.”

Britney Spears's engagement news

The singer announced that she is to marry her Iranian-born partner Asghari on Sunday, posting a video on Instagram showing off a sizeable diamond ring with the caption, "I can't believe it."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they are engaged on September 12, after five years together. AFP

She is currently fighting a legal battle to end the 13-year conservatorship that controls her personal life and finances.

In June, Spears spoke in court, revealing that the conservatorship terms prevent her from having any more children or getting remarried.

She has been married twice, first to childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004, but the Las Vegas marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

She then married Kevin Federline in September 2004. The couple divorced in July 2007 and have two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.