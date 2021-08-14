Erykah Badu apologises after sharing video from Barack Obama's 60th birthday party

Erykah Badu has apologised to former US president Barack Obama for being a "terrible guest" at his 60th birthday party.

The popular soul singer, whose 2000 hit Didn't Cha Know featured in Obama's annual summer music playlist, made the admission on her Twitter account on Friday after posting – and then removing – video footage from the event.

The party was held last week with a strict no video or photography policy at the Obama's seaside mansion in the US island of Martha's Vineyard.

"Mr and Mrs Obama, please forgive me for being the 'terrible guest' at such a sacred event for your family," Badu said in the post.

"I was so inconsiderate. Thank you for all your love. What an example of 'how not' to be."

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

Some of the footage uploaded on Badu's Instagram Stories were widely shared on social media platforms. This included the Obamas dancing mask-free amid guests at the Hawaii-themed party.

The images caused a stir, with detractors launching the hashtag #obamavariant and slamming the private event as irresponsible in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Badu's apology was not made at the behest of the Obamas, she said. In a Twitter exchange with a follower, who asked if the former president and first lady had told her to delete the video, Badu replied: "No sis, it's just the right thing."

Despite Badu's slip-up, Obama’s party will go down as one of the most exclusive private bashes held this year.

A who's who of the entertainment industry were on hand to celebrate, including music power couple Beyonce and Jay Z, singer-songwriter and podcast co-host Bruce Springsteen, and actors George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Bradley Cooper.

RnB singers Alicia Keys and John Legend reportedly serenaded the crowd, with the latter singing Happy Birthday to Obama.

While it is unclear how many people attended the party, Obama scaled down the event because of the surge in US infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Attendance was limited to family and close friends after initial reports stated hundreds were due to arrive, including celebrities and political figures.

Those reportedly uninvited as a result included Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Larry David, and talk show hosts David Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

