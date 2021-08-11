Ivor Novello Awards 2021: Harry Styles leads nominations for songwriting honours

Harry Styles is surely on a Watermelon Sugar high, with the British musician leading nominations for this year's Ivor Novello Awards.
The awards, which celebrate achievements in songwriting and composition, also gave nods to Lewis Capaldi, Celeste and rapper Dave ahead of the 2021 ceremony, which will take place in September.
Former One Direction star Styles scooped three nominations in two categories alongside his writing partner, singer-songwriter Kid Harpoon.
The Sign of the Times singer is up for Songwriter of the Year and PRS for Music Most Performed Work, for both Adore You and Watermelon Sugar. The tracks come from Styles's second album, 2019's Fine Line, which followed his self-titled solo debut in 2017.
The 66th Ivor Novello Awards, which fete British and Irish songwriters and composers, will take place on Tuesday, September 21, in London.
The shortlist for this year's prizes also includes Scottish crooner Capaldi, who will go up against Styles in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category, with his songs Before You Go and Someone You Loved.
Rapper Dave, meanwhile, is up for Best Contemporary Song for Children Of The Internet, while AJ Tracey, Celeste and Jamie Hartman, Kamille and MNEK will face off for Songwriter of the Year.
The awards are judged by individual category panels of The Ivors Academy-invited songwriters and composers, except for PRS for Music Most Performed Work. That category is awarded based on data for 2020 from PRS for Music, an organisation that represents the rights of songwriters, composers and music publishers.
“Over the last year, we’ve felt the power of songwriting and the stories told through music," Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award winner and chairwoman of the Ivors Awards Committee, said.
“The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins – with songwriters and composers. The judges have chosen a selection of exceptional music that moves, unites and inspires us."
The awards, named after Welsh composer and actor Ivor Novello, was first launched in 1956, with notable winners including Adele, Coldplay, David Bowie and Eric Clapton.
The full list of nominees for the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards:
Songwriter of the Year
AJ Tracey
Celeste and Jamie Hartman
Kamille
Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
MNEK
Best Album
Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
Lianne La Havas, Lianne La Havas
Pa Salieu, Send Them to Coventry
Laura Marling, Song for our Daughter
Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes, What Kinda Music
Best Contemporary Song
Dave and Fraser T Smith, Children Of The Internet
Ashnikko, Daisy
Pa Salieu, Energy
Rachel Chinouriri, Give Me A Reason
For Those I Love, Top Scheme
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
Arlo Parks, Black Dog
Headie One & Fred Again.., Gang
Obongjayar, God's Own Children
Marina, Man's World
Celeste, Stop This Flame
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
Harry Styles, Adore You and Watermelon Sugar
Lewis Capaldi, Before You Go
Joel Corry feat MNEK, Head & Heart
Lewis Capaldi, Someone You Loved
Best Original Film Score
Black Mass, Calm With Horses
Anne Nikitin, Four Kids and It
Adam Janota Bzowski, Saint Maud
Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Craig Stuart Garfinkle and Eimear Noone, Two By Two: Overboard!
Best Original Video Game Score
Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi, Ghost of Tsushima
Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler, Little Orpheus
Gareth Coker, Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best Television Soundtrack
Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar, A Suitable Boy
Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and the Insects, Devs
David Arnold and Michael Price, Dracula
Matthew Herbert, Noughts + Crosses
Oli Julian, Us
Rising Star Award with Apple Music
Allegra
Holly Humberstone
Kamal
Rachel Chinouriri
Willow Kayne
Updated: August 11th 2021, 11:43 AM
The specs: Fenyr SuperSport
Price, base: Dh5.1 million
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm
Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km
Greatest Royal Rumble results
John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match
Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus
Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal
Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos
Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe
AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out
The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match
Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match
Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last
