Who are the British and Irish talents competing for Ivor Novello’s Rising Star Award?

All nominees will be mentored by music industry veterans including Chic’s Nile Rodgers

UK singer-songwriters Holly Humberstone, left, and Willow Kayne are among the nominees for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award to be announced in September. Courtesy Reece Owen

Saeed Saeed
Jul 29, 2021

A prestigious music award will honour the next generation of British and Irish talents.

Running for the second year as part of the Ivor Novello Awards, the Rising Star category aims to elevate the next wave of songwriters and composers.

All nominated artists will go through a year's mentorship programme featuring industry leaders, including Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers.

The winner of the award, to be announced in a ceremony on Tuesday, September 21, will also go on to receive an Ivor Novello trophy.

“As a producer my role is to create an environment where the artist, musicians and songwriters can be confident to give their very best,” said Rodgers, known for the disco hit Le Freak.

“I love mentoring and nurturing the incredible young talent they are accelerating the development of. They are the stars of the future.”

Here are the five artists, in alphabetical order, in contention for the Rising Star Award.

1. Allegra

The singer-songwriter is building a local buzz courtesy of smouldering RnB singles Spectacles and Excuse Me. She is presently working on her debut EP.

2. Rachel Chinouriri

Her blend of soul, funk and Afro-pop made fans out of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actress and singer Michaela Coel.

Chinouriri, a London resident with Zimbabwean roots, is making her impression felt. Her recent debut EP Four Degrees amassed more than 2.5 million streams on Apple Music.

3. Holly Humberstone

The UK singer impressed thousands with her ebullient pop after supporting Lewis Capaldi at his London’s Wembley Arena show in 2020.

She went on to come in second on BBC’s Sound of 2021, a poll predicting future British talents.

4. Kamal

The Londoner’s sultry and spacey pop tracks, such as Homebody and Decline, have racked up more than 45 million combined streams on Spotify.

Kamal, 18, has also been cited by US pop star Billie Eilish and UK rapper Dave as a favourite.

5. Willow Kayne

Hip-hop, electronica and '90s-style pop defines the sounds of Kayne, who recently scored a major label deal with Columbia.

Her debut release under the agreement, Two Seater, has already positioned her as a talent to watch.

Updated: July 29th 2021, 12:18 PM
LUKA CHUPPI

Director: Laxman Utekar

Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana

Rating: 3/5

The bio

His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell

His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard

Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece

Favourite movie - The Last Emperor

Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great

Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

 

 

The Details

Kabir Singh

Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa

Rating: 2.5/5 

