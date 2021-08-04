Anghami Lab: new Dubai music venue aims to amplify local voices

Music streaming service Anghami is set to launch an entertainment centre in Dubai that aims to be as much a musical melting pot as a novel dining destination.

The company, which has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, partnered with hospitality group Addmind to develop the venue, named Anghami Lab, which is set to open early next year.

A representative for Anghami told The National the venue will likely be located in Meydan, near Addmind’s Iris Dubai lounge. However, the company is also looking into other possibilities.

Anghami Lab will feature a lounge, stage and studio, which will be accessible to producers and artists who pitch their work.

“They must meet certain criteria and fit into the musical direction Anghami sets with its fusion of Arabic and international sounds,” the representative said.

In-house producers will then release a selection of recordings that will be available exclusively through the Anghami app. The stage also allows for songs to be performed live at the venue.

Much like the company’s musical direction, the dishes served at Anghami Lab will offer a fusion of Arabic and international cuisine.

Dubai’s venue will be the first of several the music company is establishing across the world. Anghami is also planning to regionally launch the concept in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo and Beirut, as well as London, New York and Los Angeles.

“We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and chief executive of Anghami.

Anghami became the first legal music-streaming platform in the region when it launched in 2012.

The app features licensed content from leading Arab labels and distributors, as well as music from international labels, including Sony, Universal and Warner. The service, available in English, Arabic and French, boasts 70 million users and has a catalogue comprising more than 57 million songs.

Earlier this year, Anghami became the first technology firm from the region to list on the Nasdaq in New York, following a deal with Vistas Media Acquisition Company.