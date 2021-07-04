Prince Charles shares playlist: British royal reveals his favourite songs

Prince Charles has given the world an insight to his musical taste, sharing his favourite songs with a special Thank You Day show called Music and Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales on UK hospital radio.
The royal highlighted Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and Barbra Streisand among his favourites, saying that Givin' Up, Givin' In, by The Three Degrees, is a song that gives him "an irresistible urge to get up and dance".
The special show will air at noon BST on Sunday, July 4, and a 13-track playlist will also be shared on Spotify.
The hour-long programme was recorded for Thank You Day, a UK day of thanks for the key workers who have assisted in the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be aired to 180 member stations of the UK's Hospital Broadcasting Association.
His role as the Prince of Wales was reflected with two song choices, Tros Y Garreg / Crossing the Stone by Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, and Tydi a Roddaist by baritone opera singer Bryn Terfel. Across Britain, Scotland is represented musically by the Aberdeen folk band Old Blind Dogs, and England by Peter Skellern's You're A Lady.
He proves to have truly international music taste, too, with songs by French, Irish, South African and American artists making the list, including Eimear Quinn, Charles Trenet, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
Prince Charles' musical selection in full:
- Givin' Up, Givin' In, The Three Degrees - USA
- Don't Rain On My Parade, Barbra Streisand - USA
- La Vie En Rose, Edith Piaf - France
- Upside Down, Diana Ross - USA
- The Voice, Eimear Quinn - Ireland
- The Click Song, Miriam Makeba - South Africa
- You're A Lady, Peter Skellern - England
- La Mer, Charles Trenet - France
- Bennachie, Old Blind Dogs - Scotland
- Lulu's Back In Town, Dick Powell - USA
- They Can't Take That Away From Me, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers - USA
- Tros Y Garreg / Crossing the Stone, Catrin Finch - Wales
- Tydi a Roddaist, Bryn Terfel - Wales
