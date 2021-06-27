10 famous people who are also artists: Prince Charles’s watercolours to Sylvester Stallone’s modern art

With the kind of spare time most nine-to-fivers can only dream of, celebrities can dedicate their extra hours to working on their favourite hobbies. And, unbeknownst to many fans, plenty of stars, from actors and royals to singers and politicians, possess some seriously impressive artistic skills.

Pineapple Express actor Seth Rogen was the latest star to showcase his artistic side when he revealed he started working on pottery in April 2019, sharing some of the colourful vases, bowls and pots he has been creating during lockdown.

“It’s been fun because I can just explore and play around and try different things,” the 39-year-old told The Cut. “If something turns out terribly, it’s not ultimately damaging to my overall reputation as a ceramicist.”

The actor’s LA house now boasts a home studio and two kilns.

Citing British graffiti artist Banksy as an influence, Rogen said: “It’s very flattering that people have responded to my work and that I’m able to bring attention to this thing that not a tonne of people have paid attention to, even though it’s one of the oldest art forms on the planet.”

Rogen is not the only famous person to moonlight as an artist. Here, we look at nine more stars who are artistically talented:

1. James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan

Having first started painting at the age of 16, Pierce Brosnan admits he wanted to embark on a career as a graphic artist before fame came knocking.

Telling People, “I always set up a studio when I go on location”, the former Bond star’s portrait of Bob Dylan sold at auction for $1.4 million in 2018.

2. Prince Charles

Prince Charles is one of the UK's most successful watercolour artists, having earned around $3 million for his charitable foundation from selling his works. Instagram

Also making a big success from his artistic endeavours is Prince Charles. The heir to the British throne is a prolific watercolour painter, with all money earned from the sale of his paintings going to his charitable foundation.

Commenting on his passion, Clarence House said the royal paints “in the open air, often finishing a picture in one go. Sometimes, the prince paints during his skiing holidays and during overseas tours when possible.”

Painting for more than 50 years, Prince Charles's works have been exhibited at Windsor Castle, featured on UK stamps and on a Swiss ski pass.

3. Singer Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears has shared photos and videos of herself painting, along with her two sons, writing on Instagram: “Painting feels so therapeutic to me.” The 39-year-old sold one of her paintings for $10,000 back in 2017 and donated the proceeds to charity.

4. Actress Alia Shawkat

Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat is another star who is artistically gifted. The 32-year-old, who played Maeby Funke in the hit comedy show, has exhibited her work in LA, Paris and Mexico City.

Art collector Brad Pitt is a fan of Shawkat’s pieces, which have been described as “colourful, frantic drawings”, and the actress and artist told the Huffington Post: “I think any kind of art form should be funny, even when something is what we deem dramatic. Anything that is honest can be laughed at.

“As an ‘artist’ I hope to just express myself through all stages of my life,” she wrote on her website. “Test my boundaries of what feels safe. And all the while, still enjoy the drawing when it’s done.”

5. President George W Bush

President George W Bush painted Arnold Schwarzenegger. Instagram

The former president is a prolific painter, with his book, Portraits of Courage, featuring works of servicemen and women injured in war.

He also paints leaders, creating the above piece for former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said: “I never dreamed that one day I would be painted by a president.”

6. 'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is known for painting his character, Rocky Balboa.

Fittingly, most of Sylvester Stallone’s art is based on his beloved character Rocky, and the actor has his own website, dedicated to his pieces, stalloneart.com.

“There is a public face and a private face, and I feel the same way about art,” he writes on his site. “It’s a collage of emotions. And when you can transfer that on to the canvas, it’s an amazing feeling.”

7. Actress Jemima Kirke

Girls star Jemima Kirke started painting at the age of 7 and attended the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design before she started acting. Happier painting friends and family, she has exhibited in New York.

“I try not to think about it too much,” she told Garage of her art, “otherwise I might become that person who walks around stomping her feet and shouting, ‘I’m an artist.’ It’s not a good look.”

8. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Lucy Liu

Actress Lucy Liu has been creating art for a long time, hosting her first show last year in Napa Valley and featuring her process on her website.

With her works fetching between $10,000 and $50,000, Liu first painted under the pseudonym Yu Ling, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It was a form of protection and also to allow the viewer to have a very clear and open mind when they came to see the works.”

9. Singer Halsey

The singer, who collaborated with BTS on Boy With Luv, is currently pregnant with her first child and is a talented artist and illustrator who drew the cover for her bestselling book of poetry, I Would Leave Me if I Could.

In March she held an online exhibition, People Disappear Here, featuring “characters inspired by figures that occurred in a series of sleep paralysis nightmares I had at home during the quarantine".

